AZTEC — A statewide ban on large public gatherings has prompted the New Mexico Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to move a methane community impacts meeting to a webcast format.

The meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 and registration is required.

The meeting will begin with an introduction, update and background presentation. Experts will talk about the impact of oil and gas activity on health, culture and the economy.

Following those presentations, there will be a moderated panel question and answer session from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. After that panel, attendees can provide statements from 4:15 to 5 p.m. That will be followed by a virtual open house from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

People who are unable to access the webcast can also call in to the meeting. Contact Susan Torres at 505-476-3226 or susan.torres@state.nm.us to request a toll-free number. Or call 415-644-0052 code 421-151-200 for phone access only.

More information is available at env.nm.gov/new-mexico-methane-strategy/public-participation.

The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those unable to attend.

Participants wanting to ask questions can use a question feature on the webcast or text the moderator Julia Barnes at 505-470-7349.

