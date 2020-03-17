There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners

FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Library will be closing effective March 17, according to a press release from the City of Farmington.

It is one of four facilities added to the list of closures the city released last week. Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, the Museum of Navajo Art & Culture and Riverside Nature Center will also be closed until further notice.

According to an email from city spokeswoman Georgette Allen, the city chose to close the museum, library and nature center following an amended order issued March 15 by the New Mexico Department of Health in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amended order included additional direction from the governor that affect municipal government facilities and operations.

The city had previously closed E3 Children’s Museum, Farmington Aquatic Center, Lion’s Pool, Sycamore Park Community Center, Farmington Recreation Center, Farmington Indian Center and Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.

There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Juan County. As of the afternoon of March 16, there had not been any confirmed cases in neighboring Colorado, Utah and Arizona counties.

Senior centers serve drive-through meals, suspend activities

Senior centers throughout the county have been closed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Meals continue to be served at senior center throughout the county, including at Bonnie Dallas and at the Aztec and Bloomfield senior centers, on a drive-through, grab-and-go basis and Meals on Wheels is continuing to operate.

Bloomfield closes pool, other facilities

Meanwhile, the City of Bloomfield has also announced several facilities will be closed. These include the Bloomfield Aquatic Center, the Bloomfield Gymnasium, the meeting rooms at the cultural center, the fitness center, the senior center and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Bloomfield motor vehicle office at 711 Ruth Lane will remain open but only eight people are allowed in the waiting room at a time, according to a press release from the city.

All road tests are being postponed until further notice and the city is encouraging people to use mvd.newmexico.gov for most MVD transactions.

The Bloomfield library is remaining open and people can check out materials.

Aztec MVD moves to appointment only

According to Aztec City Manager Steve Mueller, the Aztec Motor Vehicles Division is closed for all transactions that can occur online. Other transactions that must be done in person require an appointment.

Aztec Public Library remains open visitors to check out materials and use computers, but activities and programming have been canceled. All other Aztec facilities remain open.

Parks and trails remain open in all cities and the golf courses in Farmington remain open.

Utilities temporarily suspend disconnection for nonpayment

Mueller said the city is temporarily suspending all service disconnects for utilities.

Allen said Farmington Electric Utility System will also suspend service disconnects.

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will delay utility service disconnections, late and reconnection fees until further notice. The utility cited that customers could be facing financial hardships related to the public health threat.

