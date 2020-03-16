CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Darren Davis was arrested at 6:53 p.m. on March 11 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway due to an arrest warrant.

• Thomas Etcitty was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on March 11 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Tyler Dale was arrested at 1:59 a.m. on March 11 on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged aggravated battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Jackson Curley was arrested at 9 p.m. on March 11 on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Tito Aguirre-Wood was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on March 11 on the 700 block of East Murray Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Vanessa Stanley was arrested at 3:01 p.m. on March 11 at the intersection of South Locke Avenue and West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 11

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:12 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 5:59 a.m. on the 2100 block of Santiago Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:57 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5820. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Laguna Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:54 a.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:08 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 4:52 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:26 p.m. on the 300 block of East Boyd Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 7:28 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:05 p.m. on the 3800 block of English Road. A report was taken.

