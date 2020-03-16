CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Economic Council Helping Others, better known as ECHO, Inc., will start providing grab-and-go boxes of food for people visiting the food bank as a precaution as agencies across the state work to control the spread of the coronavirus.

This is one of the steps the nonprofit is taking to keep its clients safe while providing vital services.

The drive-in pick up for food boxes begins March 18, and those boxes will be issued on the west side of the building, according to a statement. This will minimize exposure and allow for as much social distancing as possible. ECHO is encouraging people with questions to call the warehouse at 505-326-3770.

Donations, volunteers needed

The food bank is also seeking food donations to help people during this time. It has created a list of donation items it needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This list is available online at echoinc.org and items needed include non-perishable food items as well as gently-used plastic bags without holes in them. The donations can be dropped off at the food bank, 401 E. Commercial Ave. in Farmington, or at the administrative offices located at 1921 E. Murray Drive.

In the statement, ECHO said it is in desperate need of volunteers to organize and pack food. All volunteers must go through COVID-19 screening. Questionnaires and volunteer forms are available on the website. People interested in volunteering can call the Farmington food bank at 505-326-3770 or the Albuquerque warehouse at 505-242-6777.

Preschool remains open

ECHO Aztec Preschool will remain operating as usual. The preschool has some slots available. People can call 505-334-6135 for more information.

ECHO will provide updates on its website as well as its Facebook page as the situation evolves.

