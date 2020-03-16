CLOSE

AZTEC — San Juan County issued a declaration of a public health emergency as concerns about the coronavirus continue.

There are more than 20 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, but none of those cases are in San Juan County.

Issuing the declaration frees up San Juan County resources to respond to the pandemic and makes federal and state resources available.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management will communicate through press releases, social media and the Nextdoor app.

People who are experiencing fever, cough, body aches, a sore throat and a runny nose can be evaluated and possibly tested for COVID-19 at San Juan Regional Medical Center’s External Assessment Area. This is a drive-through area located in one of the medical center’s two parking lots on West Pinon Street across from the hospital. Its hours are 3 to 7 p.m. March 18 and March 20.

It is unclear if there are any positive cases in Colorado counties bordering San Juan County. Due to the high number of tests being processed, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment was unable to provide a demographic breakdown of the cases, including where the new cases have been found.

As of 5:40 p.m. on March 16, there were 160 confirmed positive cases in Colorado. There have been no positive tests from Four Corners area counties in Utah or Arizona.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

San Juan County (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

