FARMINGTON — After concerns about the coronavirus led the New Mexico Department of Health to prohibit large gatherings, two state agencies are hosting a meeting online rather than visiting Farmington this week.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the New Mexico Environment Department are teaming up to host a public input meeting about methane regulations and community impacts.

The meeting will include presentations about the impacts of the oil and natural gas industries on cultural resources, health and the economy. It will go from 2 to 6 p.m. March 19 and can be viewed on the NMED methane strategy website.

The meeting will be recorded and people who are unable to tune in during those hours can watch it after it concludes. Go to https://www.env.nm.gov/new-mexico-methane-strategy/ to view the meeting or see the replay.

A previous meeting the two agencies hosted in Farmington on the same topic drew more than a hundred people and overflowed the room at San Juan College before it was moved to the Little Theatre.

Other meetings

The Farmington Metropolitan Redevelopment Advisory Committee will hear updates on the ongoing downtown renovation project when it meets at 4 p.m. March 17 at HQ, 119 W. Main St.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education scheduled a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. March 19 at 3401 E. 30th St. Suite A.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 4:30 p.m. March 17 at Newcomb Middle School. Discussion topics include the ongoing search for a superintendent.

