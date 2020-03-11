CLOSE

Kevin Tschetter and Alhanna Valerio are featured in the San Juan College Theatre production of "Our Town" continuing this weekend on the college campus in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 12 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

Newspaper columnist and author Mark Lautman delivers a presentation on "What It Takes to End Poverty" at 6 p.m. March 12 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The San Juan County Home Builders & Remodeling Expo takes place from noon to 6 p.m. March 13 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The show features more than 80 vendors. Admission is free. Call 505-320-6361.

A coach training clinic will be offered at 3 p.m. March 13 by The First Tee of San Juan County at the Riverview Golf Course, 64 County Road 6520 in Kirtland. The clinic is open to anyone interested in getting involved in The First Tee's Life Skill and Character Values program. Call 505-334-4291.

The Boat and Float Festival takes place at 4:30 p.m. March 13 at the Farmington Aquatic Center, 1151 N. Sullivan Ave. The event is designed to help families become comfortable with kayaks and paddleboards. Admission is $4. Call 505-599-1167.

Rob Webster performs at 6 p.m. March 13 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

Pherkad performs at 6 p.m. March 13 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Cover is $5. Call 505-326-2337.

Bill Martin delivers a Chautauqua presentation on "The Porgy and Bess World Opera Tour, 1952-1956: Defeating Segregation in America and the Cold War in Russia" at 7 p.m. March 13 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3430.

The San Juan College Theatre presentation of "Our Town" continues at 7 p.m. March 13-14, and 2 p.m. March 15 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $8 for children 12 and younger at the box office or online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

Desert Thunder performs at 8:30 p.m. March 13-14 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Lightning Rock performs at 10 p.m. March 13-14 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

A home buyer education class will be presented by Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity at 9 a.m. March 14 at Bethany Christian Church, 711 E. 30th St. in Farmington. The class is designed to help prepare anyone who is considering buying a home. Admission is free, and free child care will be offered, but those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP at tresrioshabitat.com/homeowner-education.html.

A Pi Day Celebration is planned for 10 a.m. March 14 at the E3 Children's Museum and Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The free family event features science- and math-related activities and pie. Call 505-599-1425.

The Chilocco Greater Southwest Chapter will have a board and general meeting at 11 a.m. March 14 at Furr's Fresh Buffet, 3030 E. Main St. in Farmington. The meeting is open to all Chilocco Indian School students, Navajo special program and former employees. Call 505-385-4099.

"Midnight at the Masquerade," a murder mystery dinner, is set for 6 p.m. March 14 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $50 a couple or $30 per person. The event includes dinner. Participants are encouraged to dress the part, and masks will be provided. Call 505-566-1200.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. March 14 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

Tony Evens performs at 6 p.m. March 14 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. March 14 with a screening of "The Road to Mother" at 7 p.m. March 14 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 7 p.m. March 14 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106. Call 505-278-8568.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. March 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

St. Patrick's Day Madness takes place at 4 p.m. March 17 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes holiday-inspired fun, games and refreshments. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2480.

A "Grow Your Money" seminar takes place at 6 p.m. March 17 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., in conjunction with the "Thinking Money for Kids" exhibition. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Julie and the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. March 17 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-325-8176.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

