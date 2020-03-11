CLOSE

Buy Photo The San Juan River below the confluence with the Animas River is pictured, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Among the Waters Park in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

San Juan River: Luana Lucero of Bloomfield caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using fireballs on March 8 while fishing with her grandchildren Joseline and Veronica Martinez. Nathan Gilbert, 11, of Farmington caught and released a 13-inch Colorado pikeminnow on March 7 near Farmington using chicken liver. The river was flowing at 418 cubic feet per second on March 9. Fishing for rainbow and brown trout in the quality waters was good using size 24 and 26 midge larva flies and size 24 and 22 Baetis nymph flies. Water clarity was about 2 feet of visibility. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using fireballs, egg pattern flies and spinners.

Bluewater Lake: Fishing for trout was very good using cheese PowerBait, rainbow PowerBait and woolly buggers. Fishing for tiger muskie was fair using swimbaits and spinnerbaits. Fishing for catfish was slow using chicken liver. The lake was reported as ice free and open to boating.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez River was 59.3 cubic feet per second on March 9 near the town of Jemez. Fishing for trout was good below Battleship Rock using

PowerBait and nymph flies. Fishing for trout was good in streams above the town of La Cueva using crickets.

Seven Springs Brood Pond: Fishing for rainbow trout was good using Gulp bait, black and green leech pattern flies, black Pistol Petes and brown dry flies.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using green PowerBait. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was fair using black and gold bead head zebra midge flies.

Monastery Lake: Fishing for trout was good using yellow PowerBait.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery was 45 cubic feet per second March 9. Fishing for trout was fair to good using woolly buggers and salmon eggs.

Rio Grande: Stream flow was 584 cubic feet per second March 9 at the Taos Junction Bridge. Fishing for trout was fair to good using woolly buggers. Fishing for catfish near Albuquerque was good using cut bait.

Rio Pueblo: Fishing for brown trout in the evening was good using gray flies.

Santa Cruz Reservoir: Fishing for trout was good using green PowerBait and spinners.

Ute Lake: Fishing for bass was fair using spinnerbaits and vibrating jigs in shallow water during the afternoon. Fishing for walleye and white bass was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait. The surface water temperature was in the upper 40s, and the main lake was clear.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallows.

Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for trout was good using cheese-flavored PowerBait and pheasant tail nymph flies.

Caballo Lake: Fishing for walleye was fair to good using a jig head with a white curly tail grub.

Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for white bass was fair to good using white crank baits.

Escondida Lake: Fishing for bass was fair.

Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was good using Peacock Lady flies.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was good using rainbow PowerBait, green PowerBait, peach PowerBait and spinners.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallows.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs, worms and garlic peach PowerBait.

Berrendo Creek: Fishing for trout was good using black Rooster Tail spinners. Fishing for bass was fair using black Rooster Tail spinners.

Grindstone Reservoir: Fishing for trout was good using flies and Kastmaster lures.

Lake Van: Fishing for trout was fair using yellow garlic PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver.

Pecos River: Stream flow was 106 cubic feet per second March 9 below Sumner Lake. Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs and PowerBait.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

