San Juan County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. March 11 to discuss a variety of topics including housing youth from Santa Fe County at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center. (Photo: Devin Neeley/San Juan County)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Commission may approve an agreement with Santa Fe County to house youth at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center just weeks after it approved similar agreements with Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. March 11 in the County Administration Building at 100 S. Oliver Drive.

The move to house youth at the San Juan County center comes as Santa Fe County works to close its own juvenile detention center. The state is considering making regional juvenile detention centers, and San Juan County would house the northern New Mexico youth.

The commission is also scheduled to go into closed session to discuss acquiring a film studio property as well as debate threatened or pending litigation related to a lawsuit against the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue regarding distribution of gross receipts tax revenue.

The closed session also includes discussion of the ongoing New Mexico lawsuit for damages caused by the Gold King Mine spill.

Following the closed session, the commission will vote on the acquisition of the film studio.

Buy Photo Tin cans sit inside a recycling bin Thursday at the Aztec recycling center. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Aztec to finalize solid waste rates

The Aztec City Commission will likely approve changes to the solid waste utility rates when it meets at 6 p.m. March 10 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

These changes include removing the charge for the recycling convenience center, which the city closed on Feb. 29, and adding at the door pick up of hazardous waste including used motor oil, paint and electronics.

The changes will result in slightly lower rates for customers throughout the city, if the City Commission approves them.

Increased demand for breakfast creates need for longer hours

Increasing numbers of students rely on the Bloomfield Municipal School District for breakfast at Bloomfield High School and Blanco Elementary School.

The school board is considering funding an additional hour for the cashier cook at both locations. This is one of the agenda topics for the board work session at 5 p.m. March 10 in the administration building located at 325 N. Bergin Lane.

The additional hour will cost the school district $2,864.90, according to the agenda packet. This would come out of the student nutrition program budget.

A letter in the agenda packet from Food Service Director Evelyn Barry states that staff at Blanco Elementary School are staying over their allotted working hours without reporting it in order to serve the students.

This additional hour could be approved during the meeting that follows the work session.

Work session topics also include the storage and administration of medical cannabis as well as implementing diabetes medical management plans that are submitted by parents or guardians.

Bloomfield will discuss agreements with youth sports leagues

The Bloomfield City Council may approve agreements with the Four Corners Youth Soccer League and Bloomfield Youth Baseball when it meets at 6 p.m. March 9 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

The youth teams use city-owned fields for practice and games. In the past, they have also provided some maintenance.

Other meetings

The Aztec Municipal Schools District Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. March 10 at the district offices at 1118 W. Aztec Blvd.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. March 10 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive. Agenda topics include an update on the comprehensive plan.

The Farmington Municipal Schools District Board of Education meets at 3 p.m. March 12 for a work session followed by a board meeting. The board meets at 3401 E 30th Street, Suite A. Agenda topics include an update on an all-abilities park proposed for the former Tibbetts Middle School location on Apache Street.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 4:30 p.m. March 12 in the Shiprock Board Room.

The Farmington Airport Advisory Commission meets at 4 p.m. March 10 in the executive conference room at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The Farmington Public Utility Commission meets at 3 p.m. March 11 in the executive conference room at Farmington City Hall. Agenda topics include proposed improvements to water treatment plants.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

