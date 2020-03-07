CLOSE

Information will be offered on an around-the-clock basis

FARMINGTON — With concern over the spread of the novel coronavirus continuing to increase, officials at the San Juan Regional Medical Center have responded by setting up an information hotline related to the illness.

While there were no known cases of the virus, officially known as COVID-19, reported in New Mexico by March 6, hospital officials announced they had established the hotline that day. Anyone with questions about the illness was encouraged to call 505-516-0938 or 888-949-5387.

A recorded message on Saturday afternoon provided information about the virus, prevention methods and testing.

Hospital officials said the information provided to callers would be updated continuously, according to a press release. A hospital team is staying abreast of all updates regarding the virus from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the New Mexico Department of Health.

CDC officials continue to describe the risk of U.S. residents contracting the virus as low, but the number of cases across the country and around the world has continued to climb. As of March 6, there were 225 cases confirmed in the country to go along with 14 deaths.

Hospital officials advised anyone who has a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and who has been in contact with someone confirmed to have the virus to contact a health care provider for further instruction. The same advice applies to anyone with those symptoms who has traveled to any part of the world with high COVID-19 infection rates.

A CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html offers tips on how people can protect themselves and their community from the illness.

With cases of the novel coronavirus continuing to rise, San Juan Regional Medical Center officials have established a recorded information hotline that is available around the clock. (Photo: Image by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

