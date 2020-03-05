CLOSE

Buy Photo The Quality Waters section of the San Juan River is one of the more popular trout fishing destinations in New Mexico, attracting anglers from all over. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

San Juan River: John Baxter, of Phoenix, caught a 26-inch brown trout on Feb. 28 using a Yongflasher fly. Stream flow Monday morning was 418 cubic feet per second. Fishing for rainbow and brown trout in the quality waters was good using black zebra midges, chocolate/olive foam wing emergers, red/orange annelids, brown fly patterns size 20 to 26 and olive/green leach patterns up to size 12. Best midge hatches were occurring between 9 and 10 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Water clarity was about 2.5-feet of visibility. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using egg patterns and spinners.

Bluewater Lake: Fishing for trout was very good using PowerBait, corn, spinners and woolly buggers. Fishing for tiger muskie was slow. Fishing for catfish was slow. The lake was reported as ice free and open to boating.

Chama River: Monday morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiu were 91.4 cubic feet per second and 49.1 cubic feet per second respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using midge flies, streamer flies, PowerBait and PowerBait worms. Anglers should expect seasonal closures on the Rio Chama below Abiquiu Dam until March as a fish habitat improvement project is currently underway. For access information, call the Department’s Information Center at 1-888-248-6866 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Abiquiu Project Office at 505-685-4371.

Fenton Lake: The lake is closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

Heron Lake: Due to varying ice conditions anglers are encouraged to call the state park office 575-588-7470 for current conditions.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez River near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 26 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was very good below Battleship Rock using Golden Hare’s Ear and other nymph flies just below the water’s surface.

Buy Photo Raymond Johnston demonstrates how to make a white bunny leech, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Float'N Fish, a fly shop located in the Community of Navajo Dam. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Seven Springs Brood Pond: Fishing for rainbow trout was good using black and green leech pattern flies, black Pistol Petes and brown dry flies.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using white and pink PowerBait balls. Fishing for trout in the catch and release pond was fair using black and gold bead head zebra midge flies.

Eagle Nest Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 16-inches thick. Fishing for trout was fair to good using small ice fishing jigs, spoons and PowerBait. Fishing for perch was fair to good using Swedish Pimple jigs tipped with mealworms.

Lake Maloya: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 18-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using dough bait and PowerBait.

Pecos River: Stream flow near the town of Pecos Monday morning was 30 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was very good at Villa Nueva State Park using Copper John flies.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery Monday morning was 41.4 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair to good using mop flies and salmon eggs.

Rio Grande: Stream flow at the Taos Junction Bridge Monday morning was 584 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair to good near Bear Crossing using woolly buggers. Fishing for catfish near Albuquerque was good using cut bait.

Santa Cruz Reservoir: Fishing for trout was good using PowerBait, PowerBait Trout Nuggets and silver Kastmaster lures.

Ute Lake: The white bass are moving into their spawning areas and are shallow. Catfish are becoming a little more active in 10 to 15-feet of water. A few walleye are starting to move into shallower water. The surface water temperature was in the mid-40’s and the main lake was clear.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallows.

Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for trout was good using a variety of PowerBait and Kastmaster lures.

Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was good using Peacock Lady flies.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was very good using rainbow PowerBait, green PowerBait, peach PowerBait and spinners. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using dark-colored plastic worms and crawdad crankbaits.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallows.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake: Water levels are low above the dam due to construction. Anglers reported water levels below the dam as preferable for fishing.

Chaparral Park Lake: Fishing for bluegill is good using live worms.

Corona Pond: Fishing for trout was fair using PowerBait and spinners.

Grindstone Reservoir: Fishing for trout was good using flies and Kastmaster lures.

Lake Van: Fishing for trout was good using yellow garlic PowerBait.

Santa Rosa Lake: Fishing for walleye was fair.

Stocking Report

Buy Photo A bird flies over Lake Farmington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Nearly 2,000 triploid rainbow trout were released Feb. 25 into Lake Farmington and more than 10,000 were released the same day into Navajo Lake. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish also stocked 2,071 triploid rainbow trout that day in the San Juan River below quality waters.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/03/05/fishing-report-26-inch-brown-trout-caught-san-juan-river/4952580002/