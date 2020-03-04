CLOSE

Buy Photo A grand opening ceremony for the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, will be held at 5 p.m. March 11. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

A public hearing on the impacts of uranium ore mining, transport, processing and related activities on Navajo lands will be held at 9 a.m. March 5 at the South Campus of Dine College in Shiprock by the Naabik'íyuáti' Committee of the Navajo Nation Council. The public is invited to participate. Call 928-871-7160.

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 5 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

A "Roundhouse Roundup" by local Republican legislators will be presented at 11:30 a.m. March 5 during the monthly meeting of the Four Corners Federated Republican Women at Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. A question-and-answer period will follow. Lunch is $13.

A regional celebration for the New Mexico Restaurant Association takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. March 5 at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro, 5150 W. Main St., No. 101, in Farmington. The event features an industry panel and a cocktail celebration. Register at nmrestaurants.org.

"Communications and Behaviors," a free presentation by the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, will be offered at 10 a.m. March 6 at the Aztec Cultural Center, 101 S. Park Ave in Aztec. Call 505-266-4473.

An opening reception for artist Rosemary Meza-DesPlas' "Marks, Strokes, and Scribbles: A Survey of Drawings" exhibition will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 6 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. The show continues through March 27. Call 505-566-3464.

A discussion of indigenous feminism will take place at 6 p.m. March 6 at the K'e Infoshop at the Chi'Hootso Indian Market Place in Window Rock, Arizona. Call 505-552-2533.

The Kirk James Band performs at 6 p.m. March 6 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-325-8176.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The $5 registration includes a pizza dinner. Register at fmtn.org/WebTrac under "Cultural and Special Events." Call 505-599-1184.

The San Juan College Theatre presents its spring drama "Our Town" at 7 p.m. March 6-7 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues at 7 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $8 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased at the box office or online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. March 6 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Marc Yaffee and Myk Powell. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

Dueling pianos will be featured at 8 p.m. March 6 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

Breezin' performs at 8:30 p.m. March 6 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Stateline performs at 10 p.m. March 6-7 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The third annual Bow Up 3.0 Archery Competition will be held at 7 a.m. March 7 at Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. There are several divisions for men and women, and prizes will be raffled. Registration is $30 for adults, $10 for cubs and $100 for a pro class. Call 505-947-1322.

"Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," an exhibition featuring memorabilia and interactive exhibits from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, opens at 8 a.m. March 7 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., and continues through Aug. 30. Admission is $8 for adults, and $6 for seniors and children. Call 505-599-1174.

"Inside Out: An Exploration of Women's Status and Roles in American Society as Reflected in Fashion from Foundation to Silhouette," opens at 8 a.m. March 7 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington, and continues through July 12. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

ORII Basecamp, an event designed to help outdoors-oriented businesses flourish in San Juan County, is planned for 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 7 in the Merrion Room at the San Juan College School of Energy, 5301 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free.

The Four Corners Women's Cancer Support Group meets at 10 a.m. March 7 at the Umbach Cancer Center at 731 Animas. All women who have or have had cancer are invited. Call 505-326-5143 or 505-334-3060.

The annual Mother and Son Dodgeball Tournament and Ice Cream Sundae Bar is planned for 10 a.m. March 7 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Registration is $8 at fmtn.org/WebTrac. Call 505-566-2480.

The San Juan County 2020 Mayors' Ball takes place at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event serves as a fundraiser for local Boys & Girls Clubs and features complimentary photography, a cocktail hour, dinner, an auction and dancing. Tickets are $100. Call 505-327-6396.

Julie and the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. March 7 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No worries. Call 505-436-2657.

The Zia Chicks perform at 6 p.m. March 7 at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro, 5150 W. Main St., No. 101, in Farmington. Call 505-325-0711.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

The acrobats of Cirque-tacular are featured at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $8 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. March 10 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A master class in perfume creation will be offered at 10 a.m. March 11 by perfumer Laurie Anderson at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Participation is free, but registration is required. Call 386-569-6235.

The Hummingbird (Memory) Café will be held at 2 p.m. March 11 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center Annex, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event is designed to serve as a relaxing gathering for people with memory loss or dementia and their care partners. Admission is free. Call 505-787-6322.

A grand opening celebration will be held at 5 p.m. March 11 for the HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The event will feature live music and a ribbon cutting. Visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com or call 505-320-5084.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

Beer Choir, led by Virginia Nickels, returns at 6:30 p.m. March 11 to Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106. No cover. Call 505-278-8568.

