Chaco park officials announce changes to hours of operation
FARMINGTON — Officials at Chaco Culture National Historic Park south of Farmington have announced changes to the park's hours of operation.
The driving loop and archaeological sites now are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to a press release from the National Park Service. That includes all great houses, parking areas accessed from park roads, back country trails and outlier sites.
The NPS also said the entrance gate to the loop road will be closed 30 minutes before the park's closing time. The visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Extended hours of operation are planned for later in the year. Beginning May 1, the driving loop and associated locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.
The park will revert to its winter hours of operation on Nov. 1
Call 505-786-7014 for more information.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments