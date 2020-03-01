CLOSE

Chaco Culture National Historic Park has gone to longer hours of operation with spring approaching. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Officials at Chaco Culture National Historic Park south of Farmington have announced changes to the park's hours of operation.

The driving loop and archaeological sites now are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to a press release from the National Park Service. That includes all great houses, parking areas accessed from park roads, back country trails and outlier sites.

The NPS also said the entrance gate to the loop road will be closed 30 minutes before the park's closing time. The visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Extended hours of operation are planned for later in the year. Beginning May 1, the driving loop and associated locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.

The park will revert to its winter hours of operation on Nov. 1

Call 505-786-7014 for more information.

