The San Juan College Board will discuss remediation for water damage at its 30th Street Education Center in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The impact of uranium mining on the Navajo Nation, from working in mines to the transportation of material, will be the subject of public hearings the Office of the Speaker has scheduled this month.

The hearings are part of the Navajo Nation Council's ongoing position for the environmental cleanup of abandoned uranium mines and policy development priorities.

Speaker Seth Damon said in a press release that addressing uranium cleanup is among the highest priorities for the council.

"We invite the Navajo public to attend these uranium public forums to voice their stories and experiences. Our nation's position and policies will be shaped directly by the things our people share about the legacy of uranium mining across Navajo land," Damon said.

The first public hearing is at 9 a.m. on March 5 inside the lecture hall at the John Pinto Library at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.

Additional hearings will be held on March 6 at Navajo Technical University's Wellness Center in Crownpoint, on March 13 at the Chinle Community Center in Chinle, Arizona and on March 14 in Tuba City, Arizona. Each session begins at 9 a.m.

A location for the public hearing in Tuba City will be announced later, according to the release.

College board agenda includes wrongful termination lawsuit

The San Juan College Board make take final action on a lawsuit alleging the college violated state laws when it laid off Laurie Gruel, the former San Juan College senior director of institutional planning and grants.

The board meets at 7 p.m. March 3 in the college board room. Other agenda topics include tuition and student housing as well as remediation for water damage at the 30th Street Education Center.

Commission agenda includes invasive species, Animas-La Plata project

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator James Dominguez will present to the San Juan Water Commission when it meets at 1 p.m. March 4 at the water commission building located at 7450 E. Main St. in Farmington.

Following Dominguez’s presentation, Russ Howard, the general manager of the Animas-La Plata Operations, Maintenance and Repair Association, will provide project updates, including information about Lake Nighthorse.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

