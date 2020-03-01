CLOSE

A voting sign points in the direction of a polling station, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Bloomfield City Hall. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Aztec, Bloomfield and Kirtland will elect new municipal leaders on Tuesday, March 3.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters must cast ballots at their respective municipality’s clerk’s office.

Aztec City Clerk: 201 W. Chaco St.

201 W. Chaco St. Bloomfield City Clerk: 915 N. 1st St.

915 N. 1st St. Kirtland Town Hall: 47 Road 6500

Aztec elections

Aztec voters will also decide if restaurants within city limits can sell alcohol on Sundays in the future.

Aztec has two seats on the City Commission up for election and only one incumbent is running. That means the commission will have at least one new member this year.

CLOSE Aztec City Commission candidates answered questions about downtown revitalization during a candidate forum leading up to the March 3 election. Wochit

Incumbent Austin Randall faces political newcomer David Porter. In the other race, former Mayor Michael Padilla Sr. is running against Jessica Polatty, an artist who is one of the owners of Feat of Clay Gallery.

Municipal Judge Carlton Gray is also up for election and is running unopposed.

Bloomfield elections

Bloomfield has three candidates vying for two positions on the City Council. There are not any incumbents.

All three candidates are actively involved in the community.

Buy Photo Bloomfield City Council candidates David Aguirre, Tony Herrera and George Walter participate in a meet and greet, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Bobcat fans may recognize David Aguirre as the announcer at many of the Bloomfield High School football games. George Walter has helped organize the Fifth of July celebrations and has been active in a group of local inventors. The third candidate, Tony Herrera, worked for Bloomfield Fire Department before taking a job at San Juan County Fire Department so he could run for City Council.

Kirtland elections

Tom Wethington, a current member of the Kirtland Town Board of Trustees, is running unopposed for mayor. That leaves two positions open on the Board of Trustees and one candidate, Alex Uhl.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

