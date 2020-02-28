CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The draft amendment to the Bureau of Land Management's Farmington Field Office Resource Management Plan has been posted online for review.

The amendment specifically looks at future land uses near Chaco Culture National Historical Park, including possible buffer zones prohibiting future oil and gas development within various distances of the park boundaries as well as Chacoan outliers like Pueblo Pintado and Kin Bineola.

The document will be available for comment through May 28.

Comments can be submitted on the website go.usa.gov/xdrjD or by email to blm_nm_ffo_rmp@blm.gov. They can also be faxed to Jillian Aragon, the project manager, at 505-564-7608 or mailed to the Bureau of Land Management Farmington Field Office Attn: Project Manager, 6251 College Blvd. Suite A, Farmington, NM 87402 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Regional Office Attn: Robert Begay, P.O. Box 2060 Gallup, NM 87301.

