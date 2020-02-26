CLOSE

Maze artist Joe Wos presents two cartooning workshops Feb. 29 at the Farmington Public Library in conjunction with the "Thinking Money for Kids" exhibition. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

"Winds of the World," a concert by the Southwest Civic Winds, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Brooks-Isham Performing Arts Center at Kirtland Middle School, 540 County Road 6100 in Kirtland. Students from local high schools will perform side by side with Southwest Civic Winds members. Admission is free. Call 360-689-7715.

Burn Cycle performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation of "Back to the Moon for Good." Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

The 20th annual Jazz Festival returns at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 to the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with guest artist Christopher Beaty. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students, and $12 for seniors and children age 12 and younger at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

Joker's Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Desert Diamond performs at 10 p.m. Feb. 28-29 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

A leap year celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the E3 Children's Museum, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1425.

Cartooning workshops by Joe Wos will be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., in conjunction with the "Thinking Money for Kids" exhibition. Paper and supplies will be provided. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Beneficial Bugs, a program examining New Mexico's pollinators and beneficial insects, will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

Quarter Funk featuring Chris Beaty performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106. No cover. Call 505-278-8568.

A multi-band lineup is featured at 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at KB Dillon's, 101 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. Nil, Twisted Hands with UBO, Bean and Alex Ray perform. Call 505-325-0222.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. March 2 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

The annual photo show opens at 9 a.m. March 3 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The exhibition includes shots of scenery, wildlife, people and activities taken in river parks. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. March 3 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Mallory Lewis and Lamp Chop perform at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $8 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 4 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/02/26/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-farmington-four-cornerts-area/4872083002/