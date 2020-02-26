CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Candidates hoping to appear on the primary election ballots in June must file paperwork between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the San Juan County Clerk's Office, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

All the positions on the state Legislature are up for election. The district attorney, a district court judge, three county commission positions, the county clerk and the county treasurer are also up for election this year.

Candidates for county commissioner, county clerk and county treasurer must submit a declaration of candidacy and a $50 filing fee.

Meanwhile, candidates for the state Legislature, district attorney and district court judge must submit nominating petitions and declarations of candidacy. They should also submit a campaign committee registration form.

Legislative candidates must also submit a financial disclosure statement. All forms are available on the Secretary of State's website.

Information about nominating signatures is available through a candidate guide on the Secretary of State's website.

Write-in candidates for the primary election must file their paperwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17. Their names will not appear on the ballots.

Only registered voters who have not been convicted of a felony and do not have past unresolved campaign finance violations are eligible to run for office. The political affiliation and address on their voter registration must coincide with the party and district they want to run in.

Positions up for election

Maps of the state legislature districts can be found on nmlegis.gov while maps of the county commission districts can be found at sjcounty.net.

State Senator District 1: District 1 primarily represents Farmington.

State Senator District 2: District 2 represents the northeast section of the county. The district includes a portion of Farmington as well as Flora Vista, Aztec, Navajo Dam and Cedar Hill.

State Senator District 3: The district includes most of western San Juan County, except for a southwest portion. It also represents part of McKinley County.

State Senator District 4: The southwest portion of San Juan County that is not included in District 3 is part of District 4. District 4 also includes portions of McKinley and Cibola counties.

State Senator District 22: The southeast portion of San Juan County is in District 22. The district also encompasses northeast McKinley County, the western part of Rio Arriba County, most of Sandoval County and a portion of Bernalillo County.

State Representative District 1: District 1 encompasses part of Farmington as well as a north-central section of the county that includes La Plata, Flora Vista and a portion of Aztec.

State Representative District 2: District 2 is primarily within Farmington city limits.

State Representative District 3: District 3 represents the northeast corner of the county, including most of Aztec as well as Cedar Hill and Navajo Dam. It also includes Bloomfield.

State Representative District 4: District 4 encompasses the northwest corner of the county, including Shiprock and Kirtland.

State Representative District 5: District 5 is the south-central portion of the county stretching up to just south of Farmington. It also includes a portion of McKinley County.

State Representative District 9: The southwest portion of the county falls in District 9 boundaries. District 9 also includes a portion of McKinley County.

State Representative District 65: District 65 includes a portion of San Juan County south of Bloomfield. It also includes the western portion of Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties.

State Representative District 69: A small portion of the southeast corner of the county is represented by District 69, which also includes portions of Bernalillo, Cibola, McKinley and Socorro counties.

A small portion of the southeast corner of the county is represented by District 69, which also includes portions of Bernalillo, Cibola, McKinley and Socorro counties. District Attorney 11th Judicial Judicial District Division 1

District Court Judge 11th Judicial District Division 4: This election is to fill an unexpired term. Curtis Gurley was appointed to the position last year when District Judge John Dean Jr. Appointed judges are required to run in partisan races in the first general election following their appointment. Following that, they run in nonpartisan retention elections. The retention election will be in 2026.

County Commissioner District 3: District 3 includes Aztec, Cedar Hill and Spencerville as well as a portion of the unincorporated area south of the Animas River stretching west toward Farmington. This includes County Road 3000.

County Commissioner District 4: District 4 includes Flora Vista and east Farmington.

County Commissioner District 5: A portion of Farmington as well as the community of La Plata are in District 5.

County Clerk: Any registered voter who is eligible to run for office and lives in San Juan County can run for County Clerk.

County Treasurer: The county treasurer office is open for candidates from throughout the county.

Minor parties, independent candidates file on June 25

March 10 is only the filing day for the major parties, which include Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians. Independent candidates and minor-party candidates will file their candidacy paperwork on June 25 to appear on the general election ballot in November. Minor parties include the Green Party of New Mexico, the Better for America Party of New Mexico and the Constitution Party of New Mexico.

Navajo election filing period opens in April

The Navajo Nation will have an election for chapter presidents, vice presidents and secretary-treasurers this year.

It will also determine officers for alternative forms of government and memberships on grazing committees, land boards, school boards, farm boards and the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors.

The primary election for the tribe is Aug. 4 and the filing period for candidates will open on April 23, according to the Navajo Election Administration.

In October 2019, the Navajo Nation Council passed legislation to adjust the primary election date to the first Tuesday in August.

The date coincides with the primary election date in Arizona and was viewed as an effort to maximize voter turnout for the Arizona and tribal elections.

The amendment became law when Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed the bill on Nov. 11, 2019.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Reporter Noel Lyn Smith contributed to this story.

