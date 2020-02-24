CLOSE Tips on what to do when someone you care about goes missing. Video by Jordan Fenster/lohud Wochit

The body of the woman was believed to be found on Feb. 21

Story Highlights John Paxton, a Coconino County Sheriff's Office Spokesman, told The Daily Times the agency received a call on the late afternoon of Feb. 21 regarding somebody finding a dead body.

The body was found in the area between the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument and the Wupatki National Monument.



FARMINGTON — Law enforcement officials released new information about the body of a woman believed to be Sasha Marie Krause, who has been missing for more than a month.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office announced on the afternoon of Feb. 22 that the agency received a call from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Arizona on Feb. 21 that the remains of a woman who matches the general description of the 27-year-old Farmington resident were found in an area north of Flagstaff, Arizona.

The woman was last seen leaving her residence around 8 pm. on Jan. 18 and deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, to the Lamp & Light Publishers on County Road 5577 in the Crouch Mesa area on reports of her disappearance.

Body found by camper

Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 3:47 p.m. on Feb. 21 on a report of a possible dead body found by a person who had set up camp in the area, according to a press release.

Sasha Marie Krause (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

The body was found in the area between the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument and the Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to John Paxton, a Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Deputies were dispatched to an area off Forest Service Road 545 north of Flagstaff, Arizona, along U.S. Highway 89.

National Park Service and Forest Service Officers were requested to respond to the scene for assistance.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office and Coconino County Criminal Investigations responded to the scene also. They were able to work through the night of Feb. 21 through Feb. 22 before they cleared the scene.

The woman's remains were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Examiner's Office on the night of Feb. 21.

An autopsy was scheduled for Feb. 24, and Paxton did not have a timeline for when the results would be released, adding it could take a day, a week or a month to be completed.

San Juan County Sheriff's Office detectives responded to the area to assist and help determine if the body found was Krause.

Search for Krause

Family, friends and law enforcement have been searching for Krause since she was reported missing.

A $50,000 award was announced on Feb. 12 for information leading to the location of Krause which a handful of people contributed to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office. The money will be only distributed upon the successful recovery of Krause.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office described Krause's disappearance as suspicious, stating there was not enough evidence that the woman left on her own will but no direct evidence of an abduction.

Jayme Harcrow, San Juan County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, previously told The Daily Times there was no evidence that Krause had interrupted a burglary in progress.

An administrator for a prayer and support Facebook group dedicated to Krause posted on Feb. 24 that a funeral in Texas and a memorial in Farmington were being planned, but details had not been finalized.

Missing Farmington man

If the woman found is identified as Krause, it would be second missing San Juan County person whose body was found in Coconino County within a year.

Craig Cavanaugh, 44, of Farmington was identified on Aug. 28, according to The Daily Times archives.

He was last seen in the Farmington area on July 4 and was heading to a job in Peoria, Arizona.

Cavanaugh's body was found on Aug. 5, in a wooded area along Arizona Highway 260 outside Heber, Arizona, according to a Coconino County Sheriff's Office press release from Aug. 29, 2019.

Request for information

The Coconino County Sheriff's office is requesting the public's assistance in its investigation into the incident.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area of Wupatki National Monument and Sunset Crater, they are asked to contact the Silent Witness line at 928-774-6111 or Detective Jones at 928-226-5038.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

