Buy Photo A member of New Harvest Church reads Chapter 14 from the Book of Proverbs in the Bible, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — New Harvest Church hopes the Aztec City Commission will grant it a conditional use permit to continue meeting at a small storefront in a shopping plaza on Main Avenue.

The commission previously declined the application citing potential impacts on future development, such as recreational marijuana dispensaries or establishments that will sell alcohol.

Following the initial vote, Commissioner Sherri Sipe made a motion to table the discussion pending a review by the Economic Development Advisory Board. That motion passed 3-2.

The zoning on Main Avenue does not allow for churches, although New Harvest Church has been located in the downtown corridor for years. An explosion in 2019 forced it to relocate from 207 N. Main Avenue to 222 N. Main Avenue.

When the pastor approached the city for a sign permit, he learned that city zoning did not allow his church in the area even though the shopping center neighbors another church.

Buy Photo Members of New Harvest Church participate in a Bible study, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The Economic Development Advisory Board is recommending the Aztec City Commission approve a temporary conditional use permit that would give New Harvest Church a chance to find a new building in a part of the city that may be more conducive to places of worship.

The Aztec City Commission will once again consider the conditional use permit during a meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

It will also consider a conditional use permit for a tanning and beauty salon that will be located at 302 Ash St.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council may approve for grant applications to fund hiring police officers and community policing related to youth engagement. It will also discuss using Lodgers Tax funding to support the upcoming outdoor recreation conference. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

The Navajo Nation Council's Health, Education and Human Services Committee will hear a report from the Office of Diné Accountability and Compliance, a section under the Department of Diné Education, about Shiprock Associated Schools Inc. In addition, the committee will hold a discussion with constituents and parents about SASI. The agenda also lists a report about the Gold King Mine spill and the Yéego Gardening Project. The committee meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Shiprock Chapter House in Shiprock.

The Farmington City Council will hear a presentation about the San Juan Court Appointed Special Advocate program when it meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The Farmington Municipal School Board of Education will continue discussions about policies related to bullying when it meets at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 27 at the board room on 30th Street. The agenda also includes possible approval of the superintendent’s contract.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will evaluate the interim superintendent’s performance during a closed session meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Shiprock Board Room.

The Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 in the council chambers at Kirtland Town Hall, 47 Road 6500. Agenda topics include a memorandum of understanding between Red Apple Transit and the MPO.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

