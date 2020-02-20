CLOSE

Buy Photo Anglers fish from a boat, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Texas Hole on the San Juan River in Navajo Lake State Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

San Juan River: Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size 24 and size 26 black, olive and grey midge pattern flies, size 22 red larva, chocolate emergers and size 12 streamers. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using egg patterns and pheasant tail nymph flies. The stream flow was 382 cubic feet per second on Feb. 17.

Albuquerque Area Drains: Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and salmon eggs. Fishing for bass was fair. Evan McAllister caught a two-pound largemouth bass in the drain near Algodones using an orange Trout Magnet.

Chama River: Monday morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiu were 102 cubic feet per second and 72.2 cubic feet per second respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using small spinners and worms.

Cochiti Lake: Fishing for catfish was slow to fair using stink bait. Jon Gonzalez, of Santa Fe, caught a 21-inch catfish on Feb. 16 using garlic chicken.

Fenton Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 13-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using ice fishing jigs tipped with mealworms. Only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez River near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 21.1 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good below Battleship Rock using worms, salmon eggs, orange egg pattern flies and orange mop flies.

Manzano Lake: Fishing for trout was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using garlic yellow PowerBait and garlic corn.

Eagle Nest Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing. Fishing for trout was good using small ice fishing jigs, spoons and PowerBait. Fishing for perch was good using Swedish Pimple jigs tipped with mealworms. Alexine Lopez, of Espanola, caught a 16.5-inch rainbow trout on Feb. 15 using a Swedish Pimple jig.

Lake Maloya: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 17-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using dough bait.

Rio Grande: Stream flow at the Taos Junction Bridge Monday morning was 584 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using nymph flies.

Ute Lake: Fishing for white bass and walleye was slow to fair jigging in 50 to 60-feet of water. The surface water temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit and the main lake was clear.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was good using corn peach PowerBait and yellow garlic PowerBait.

Glenwood Pond: Fishing for trout was good using flies and PowerBait.

Quemado Lake: Fishing for trout was very good using gold Panther Martin spinners and bait.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was very good using yellow PowerBait, red worms, yellow and gold Rooster Tail spinners and marshmallows. Fishing for bass was fair using black plastic worms.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using corn, marshmallows, peach PowerBait, yellow cheese scented PowerBait and yellow Rooster Tail spinners. Anglers reported lots of moss being in the water.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was fair using corn and garlic PowerBait.

Corona Pond: Fishing for trout was good using PowerBait and spinners.

Lake Van: Fishing for trout was good using green garlic PowerBait.

Buy Photo Cameron Swarts waits for a fish to bite, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lake Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Stocking report

More than 2,000 triploid rainbow trout were released Feb. 13 into Jackson Lake and nearly 1,800 were released that same day into Lake Farmington.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/02/20/fishing-report-trout-san-juans-bait-waters-biting-egg-patterns/4819895002/