A WW meeting is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company performs "Disaster! A 70s Disaster Movie Musical" at 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $10 and $32 at the Civic Center box office or at fmtn.org/shows.

"Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," a free presentation by the Alzheimer's Association's New Mexico chapter, takes place at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. The event is open to the public. Call 800-272-3900.

An opening reception is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 21 for the "Thinking Money for Kids" exhibition at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Theater Ensemble Arts presents "Four Weddings and an Elvis" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Call 505-326-2839.

Karen DiGiacomo, left, and Stephanie McDonald are featured in the Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Four Weddings and an Elvis" continuing this weekend at the Totah Theater in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Stateline performs at 10 p.m. Feb. 21-22 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Cover is $10. Call 505-960-7000.

Ropes and Knots, a knot-tying workshop, is planned at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Theater Ensemble Arts is holding auditions for its April production of "Sherlock Holmes and the Sinister Trio" at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the TEA Scene Shop, 818 W. Arrington St. Auditions will be a cold read.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya is planned at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at No Worries Sports Bar & Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

Funkified performs at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-325-8176.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a screening of "The Day Shall Come." Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

Robert Webster performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

The Brewery Comedy Tour returns at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 to the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Call 505-324-2197.

The San Juan Symphony performs a new composition by David Biedenbender titled "something deeply hidden" during its Feb. 22 concert at San Juan College in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The San Juan Symphony celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Henderson Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The concert features a performance of Beethoven's "Eroica" symphony and the world premiere of "something deeply hidden" by David Biedenbender. Call 505-566-3430 for ticket information or visit sanjuansymphony.org.

A Census Hiring Fair will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Farmington office of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, 600 W. Arrington St. Visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

The 21st annual Cheese Enchilada Take-Out fundraiser presented by the St. Mary's Youth Group will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the St. Mary's Parish Center, 2100 E. 20th St. in Farmington. All proceeds benefit the youth group. Tickets are available at the door.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free. Visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com or call 505-320-5084.

