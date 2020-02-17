CLOSE

Buy Photo From left: Ethan Martin, Eliza Thurston, Nathan Henkenius and Scott Burchfield break for lunch while kayaking on Saturday April 16, 2016, at Lake Farmington. (Photo: Steve Lewis/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Lake Farmington has experienced increasing popularity since it opened for swimming in 2016.

Since then, the city has added amenities to promote tourism and provide additional opportunities for visitors.

Last month, the City Council approved opening the entire lake for swimming.

Now it is discussing other changes including amending the access fees, addressing public safety concerns and creating a mid-level Aqua Park at the lake.

The City Council will discuss potential changes during its work session at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Buy Photo From left, Josh Vinzant plays with his children, Mason Vinzant and Mavrick Vinzant, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at The Beach at Lake Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Following that discussion, Assistant City Manager Julie Baird and Laura Ann Crawford from Presbyterian Medical Services will provide updates on the Joint Intervention Program, the Sobering Center, the winter shelter, the Alternative Response Unit and the Park Ranger Unit.

City Council meetings and work sessions can be viewed online at fmtn.org.

County considers agreement with Navajo Nation for railroad

The San Juan County Commission may approve a memorandum of understanding with the Navajo Nation to collaborate on a railroad between Farmington and Gallup.

The County Commission will discuss this memorandum when it meets at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in the county administration building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Other agenda topics including housing youth from Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center, and a grant agreement for trails in Glade Run Recreation Area.

Other meetings

Buy Photo Kitchen aide Dian Terrell brings food to diners at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

A series of public hearings regarding senior services and senior nutrition programs offered at various senior centers throughout the county are scheduled for Feb. 18. The first hearing will be at noon at Lower Valley Senior Center, followed by a 4 p.m. hearing at the Aztec Senior Center and another at 5:30 p.m. at Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the board room in Shiprock.

The New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting public input forums starting Feb. 19. The first of these statewide forums will be from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at San Juan Center for Independent Living, located on San Juan Boulevard in Farmington.

