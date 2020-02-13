CLOSE

San Juan River: Farmington resident Tyler Savell caught a 23-inch rainbow trout on Feb. 2 while fishing above the Texas Hole using a size 24 midge larvae. The river was flowing at 397 cubic feet per second on Feb. 10. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size 24 and size 26 black, olive and grey midge pattern flies, size 22 red larva, chocolate emergers and size 12 streamers. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using egg patterns and pheasant tail nymph flies.

Tiger Park Pond: E. Maldonado Trejo of Barcelona, Spain caught a 22-inch rainbow trout on Feb. 7 using a purple leech fly.

Chama River: Monday morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiu were 102 cubic feet per second and 76.7 cubic feet per second respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using small spinners and worms.

Fenton Lake: Albuquerque-resident Robert Padilla caught a 21-inch rainbow trout on Feb. 8 using an ice fishing jig tipped with a mealworm. Fishing for trout was good using ice fishing jigs tipped with mealworms. Please remember that only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 10-inches thick. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using jigs tipped with fireballs.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 21.8 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good below Battleship Rock using worms, salmon eggs, Copper John flies, orange egg pattern flies and mop flies.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using garlic yellow PowerBait and PowerBait Mice Tails.

Conchas Lake: Fishing for walleye was fair using green grubs.

Eagle Nest Lake: Fishing for trout was good using small ice fishing jigs, spoons and PowerBait. Fishing for perch was good using Swedish Pimple jigs tipped with mealworms. We had no reports on other species.

Lake Maloya: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 17-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using dough bait.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery Monday morning was 43.2 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs.

Rio Grande: Stream flow at the Taos Junction Bridge Monday morning was 478 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using nymph flies.

Ute Lake: Fishing for white bass and walleye was slow to fair jigging in 50 to 60-feet of water. The surface water temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit and the main lake was clear.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was good using nymph flies, worms and salmon peach PowerBait.

Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was fair to good using nightcrawlers.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was very good using garlic green and rainbow PowerBait.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using corn, worms, marshmallows and rainbow PowerBait.

Bottomless Lakes: Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs and PowerBait.

Estancia Park Lake: An angler reported catching trout using corn with a fireball.

