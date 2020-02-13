CLOSE Tips on what to do when someone you care about goes missing. Video by Jordan Fenster/lohud Wochit

The woman was last seen on the night of Jan. 18

Story Highlights The San Juan County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 12 a $50,000 reward being held by the Sheriff's Office non-profit organization to help locate 27-year-old Sasha Marie Krause.

Deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19 to Lamp & Lighters Publishers on County Road 5577 in the Crouch Mesa area on reports of her disappearance.

Search warrants have been obtained for evidence including cell phone records and bank statements.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office Foundation is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the recovery of a missing Farmington woman from the Mennonite community.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 12, a $50,000 reward being held by the foundation to help locate 27-year-old Sasha Marie Krause, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Others are reading: Family continues to search for missing Farmington woman

Krause was last seen leaving her residence around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, and did not return, according to The Daily Times archives.

Deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, to Lamp & Lighters Publishers on County Road 5577 in the Crouch Mesa area on reports of her disappearance.

Sasha Marie Krause (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jayme Harcrow told The Daily Times the agency is not disclosing the donors of the cash reward. She described them as a handful of people across the country who heard of the disappearance and requested not to be identified.

The reward will only be distributed upon the successful recovery of Krause.

A new reward flyer was produced by the law enforcement agency to help locate the missing woman.

The flyer states the Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious and it is requesting the public's help to locate her.

Harcrow said there is not sufficient evidence that Krause left of her own will, and she left resources at her residence that she would normally take with her, taking only her cell phone.

Krause's vehicle was found parked at a nearby church in the area where she resides.

The Sheriff's Office has no direct evidence of an abduction, but investigators are not ruling anything out yet, Harcrow said.

More: Farmington mother searches for missing adult son last seen earlier this month

People involved in the search following Krause's disappearance distributed flyers early on which stated Krause may have interrupted a burglary in progress and was abducted.

The Sheriff's Office later stated it had no evidence that the burglary actually happened.

Law enforcement have been searching for Krause for more than three weeks.

Detectives, along with a hired, out-of-state search and rescue team, have conducted searches of the area surrounding the Mennonite community.

Search warrants have been obtained for evidence, including cell phone records and bank statements.

A Facebook group dedicated to the search for Krause has more than 4,600 members. Members post daily prayers to aid the search for the missing woman.

Anyone with information on Krause's disappearance can contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective tip line at 505-333-7878.

Keep reading: Body of missing Farmington man found in Arizona

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/02/13/award-offered-missing-farmington-woman-sasha-krause-mennonite-community/4742631002/