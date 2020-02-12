CLOSE

Teun Fetz leads the San Juan College Symphonic Band in a Feb. 14 performance on the college campus in Farmington. (Photo: Photo by San Juan College)

A community engagement and information coffee session will be presented at 8 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington, by the Retire! NW New Mexico Committee. RSVP by calling 505-325-0279.

A new business tax workshop led by CPA Tom Stamper will be offered at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $15. Call 505-566-3528.

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The 2020 Career and Internship Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 9000 rooms at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Visitors will have the chance to meet with local employers who are hiring for full- and part-time positions, as well as seasonal jobs and internships. Call 505-566-3423.

Love the Heart, an event designed to promote San Juan College's tobacco-, smoke- and vape-free campus, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Health and Human Performance Center gymnasium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will include games, arts and crafts, music, door prizes and more. Call 505-566-3403.

Cupid's Bash, a Valentine's Day celebration, will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes cookie decorating, bingo, crafts, a cake walk and more. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Call 505-566-2480.

The Feat of Clay gallery, 107 S. Main Ave. in Aztec, will present its "HeArt as Art – A Chocolate Affair" show at 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The event also features a brownie cook-off. Call 505-334-4335.

The Zia Chicks perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No. cover. Call 505-325-8176.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band, led by Teun Fetz, performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

Cellist Ryan Smith performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the upstairs lounge at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. The event includes hors d'ouvres and sweets. Tickets are $10. Call 505-278-8568.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Four Weddings and an Elvis" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The production continues Feb. 21-23. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Call 505-326-2839.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Health and Human Performance Center gymnasium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes health and wellness information, screenings, resources and more. Admission is free. Call 505-325-0279.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

Stars and Stories, a moonlight walk along the Animas River through Animas and Berg parks, will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 from the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park in Farmington. Participation is free. Walkers should bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Call 505-599-1422.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

