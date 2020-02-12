Travis Holt Hamilton issues open casting call for 'Touch the Water'

FARMINGTON — With his latest project due to get underway this spring, a regional independent filmmaker is looking to fill more than a dozen roles in his cast — and he doesn't mind using inexperienced actors to do it.

"Touch the Water," the new feature film by Arizona director, producer and writer Travis Holt Hamilton, is scheduled to go into production in April. Hamilton said he has approximately 15 parts he is looking to fill, and he has put out an open casting call for actors who are interested in taking part.

The roles are largely, but not exclusively, for Native actors. They encompass various age ranges, including children. They include lead and supporting roles, and all the actors will be paid and compensated for travel.

Independent filmmaker Travis Holt Hamilton is looking for actors for his latest project, "Touch the Water," which is scheduled to go into production in April. (Photo: Photo by Jake Johnson)

Anyone interested in auditioning for a part is encouraged to visit holthamilton.com and click the "Actors" tab, where they will be guided through the process of submitting an audition video and other required materials, including a head shot and body shot, and contact information.

The deadline for submission is Feb. 22, but Hamilton encouraged interested actors to submit their materials as quickly as possible to give him more time to consider all the videos.

Hamilton said he plans to shoot the film at locations in Arizona and New Mexico. He has considerable experience working in the area, as he already has several other small-budget, independent films to his credit, including his best-known picture, the comedy "More Than Frybread."

His résumé also includes the sci-fi thriller "Legends from the Sky" and the coming-of-age drama "Turquoise Rose." He also recently put together a series of fitness videos geared for a Native audience called "Native Fit with Freida."

A teaser poster for "Touch the Water," a new drama that will be shot this spring in Arizona and New Mexico by Holt Hamilton Films. (Photo: Courtesy of Holt Hamilton Films)

"Touch the Water" relates the story of an elderly Native woman who is challenged to fulfill a lifelong dream by a young intern at a local senior center. Hamilton is looking for actors to fill six major roles, including that of Daisy, the lead character, and a variety of small parts.

Hamilton said he has given more than 100 first-time Native actors speaking roles in his films in the past, so he doesn't shy away from working with people with little or no professional experience. He acknowledged that part of that approach stems from the limited budget he typically has at his disposal — as little as $15,000 in some cases — but added he likes being able to help aspiring actors fulfill their ambitions.

"I enjoy it," he said. "I feel like it's me giving back. I've been given so many opportunities to make films by other people, and this is my chance to return the favor."