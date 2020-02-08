CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Municipal School District’s Board of Education may revise its policies regarding violence, bullying, hazing, intimidation and hostile and offensive conduct.

The board will discuss possible revisions during its meeting at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 at the 30th Street Education Center, 3401 E 30th Street, Suite A.

These revisions include expanding the definition of bullying and adding types of disciplinary actions.

The current policy allows two disciplinary actions: referring the child to the Student Assistance Program or suspension or expulsion.

The proposed revisions would allow the school or district authorities to choose other disciplinary actions including:

Meeting with the student and the child’s parents

Reflective activities

Counseling

Anger management

Health counseling or intervention

Mental health counseling

Skill building and resolution activities

Community service

In-school suspension

Prior to the meeting, the board will have a work session at 3:45 p.m. to discuss bonds.

Aztec considers revising Guzman Energy power purchase agreement

The Aztec City Commission will discuss its power purchase agreement with Guzman Energy during a work session starting at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Following the work session, it will likely approve a revised agreement with Guzman Energy.

Aztec entered into the power purchase agreement on Dec. 21, 2015 and the original term was scheduled to end in 2023.

In May 2017, the city amended the original agreement to allow it to pay an upfront fee of $2 million to reduce the cost of purchasing power from nearly 5 cents to 4.4 cents per kilowatt hour. This $2 million payment allowed Guzman to pay off the loan it took out to build the solar facility.

Now Guzman and Aztec are considering extending the power purchase agreement through Feb. 28, 2030, and reducing the power purchase price to 4.25 cents per kilowatt hour. The city will still have the right to purchase the solar field in July 2023 for $10.

Other meetings

Farmington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive

Bloomfield City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

Kirtland Town Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Kirtland Town Hall, 47 Road 6500.

Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at 1118 W Aztec Blvd.

Bloomfield Municipal School District Board of Education will have a work session at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Administration Building Conference Room at 325 N. Bergin Lane.

Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will have a work session at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Shiprock Board Room.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

