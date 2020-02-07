CLOSE Do you know what to do if you're in an accident?

FARMINGTON — New Mexico State Police officials are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on the night of Feb. 5 along U.S. Highway 550 north of Aztec.

Anthony Cachucha, 25, of Farmington was killed when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a state police press release.

A vehicle described as a 2004 Chevrolet was being driven southbound on U.S. Highway 550 around 11:04 p.m. near mile marker 167 when the driver reported her vehicle struck something in the roadway.

The driver, a 60-year-old Farmington woman, called law enforcement and a crash investigation was launched. Cachucha was not immediately located after police had searched where the debris from the Chevrolet was found and about a mile in each direction.

It was around 3:09 a.m. on Feb. 6, that police were dispatched to mile marker 168 on U.S. Highway 550 on reports of a person in the median.

Cachucha was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

The driver, who police say will not be identified, was not injured and is not facing charges. The release said the woman did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

