Buy Photo The Quality Waters section of the San Juan River is one of the more popular trout fishing destinations in New Mexico, attracting anglers from all over. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

San Juan River: Michael Fragua, of Albuquerque, caught a 21-inch brown trout fishing on Jan. 28 at the Texas Hole Upper Flats using a size 24 chocolate emerger. Three days later, Cheyenne, Wyoming, resident Dave Blunt caught a 25-inch brown trout using a Yongspecial fly. The river was flowing at 485 cubic feet per second on Feb. 3. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size 24 and 26 midge nymph patterns, size 22 red larva, chocolate emergers and size 24 grey adult midge dry fly patterns. Fishing for trout in the bait waters, downstream of the Red Chile Special Trout Waters where any legal bait is allowed, was fair to good using flies, PowerBait and salmon eggs. Water clarity was about 18-inches of visibility.

Chama River: The Chama River was flowing at 102 cubic feet per second below El Vado and 76.7 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawlers. Anglers should expect seasonal closures on the Rio Chama below Abiquiu Dam until March as a fish habitat improvement project is currently underway. For access information, call the Department Information Center at 1-888-248-6866 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Abiquiu Project Office at 505-685-4371.

Fenton Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing with the ice reported at 13-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using Kastmaster lures, yellow jigs, pink jigs and glow ice jigs tipped with wax worms. Only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five fish limit.

Heron Lake: Open for ice fishing. Ice reported as 10-inches thick. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using jigs tipped with Fireballs.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 21.1 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good below Battleship Rock using worms, salmon eggs and green mop flies. The water temperature was 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was fair to good using wax worms, garlic PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Eagle Nest Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing. Fishing for trout was good using small ice fishing jigs, spoons and PowerBait. Fishing for perch was good using Swedish Pimple jigs tipped with meal worms.

Lake Maloya: The lake is open to ice fishing with ice reported at 15-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using PowerBait and dough bait.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery Monday morning was 44.1 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and bead head nymph flies.

Ute Lake: Fishing for all species is very slow. The surface water temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was fair using salmon peach PowerBait, worms and corn.

Bill Evans Lake: The Department will be conducting a habitat improvement project Feb. 11 through Feb. 14. The road to the north side of the lake will be closed to the public during this time. The south side of the lake including the boat ramp will remain open.

Glenwood Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using PowerBait.

Quemado Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good using purple PowerBait. There were only a couple places with open water to fish from the bank with the rest of the lake covered in a thin sheet of ice.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good using live worms.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using orange glitter PowerBait, red worms, marshmallow and rainbow PowerBait.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was fair using corn and garlic PowerBait.

Bataan Lake: Fishing for trout was good using garlic PowerBait.

Bottomless Lakes: Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and PowerBait.

Corona Pond: Fishing for trout was good using PowerBait and spinners.

Stocking Report

Navajo Lake Marina is pictured on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Navajo Dam. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish stocked 847,066 kokanee salmon from Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 into Navajo Lake. More than 44,550 triploid rainbow trout were released from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29 into the reservoir.

A hundred triploid rainbow trout were released Jan. 30 into Aztec Pond #1 and another 250 were stocked in the Animas River on the same day. Also on Jan. 30, the department stocked 1,170 triploid rainbows in Tiger Pond in Aztec.

More than 950 triploid rainbow trout were released Jan. 30 into Lake Farmington.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

