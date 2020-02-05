CLOSE

Connie Nordstom discusses her book about her late husband Frank B. Nordstrom during the San Juan County Historical Society meeting on Feb. 12 in Aztec. (Photo: Courtesy image)

Give Kids a Smile Day for children and students ages 2 to 19 will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Northern Navajo Medical Center Dental Department on U.S. Highway 491 in Shiprock. Free dental screenings, sealants and fluoride applications will be provided. The event also features educational booths, healthy snacks and goodie bags.

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The Four Corners Federated Republican Women will present guest speaker Leslie White, the New Mexico Republican National Committee Trump Victory state director, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at Pinon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Lunch is $13.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette," based on the novel by Maria Semple. Visitors are invited to bring a takeout dinner and enjoy the film, then stick around for a discussion. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Give Kids a Smile Day returns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 to the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Dental hygiene students will provide free dental care to economically disadvantaged students ages 5 to 12, including X-rays, cleanings, fluoride, oral examinations and dental treatment. Call the San Juan United Way hotline at 505-326-4357 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will not be seen, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"The Basics of Alzheimer's Disease" will be presented by the Alzheimer's Association at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 124 W. Ash Ave. Admission is free and open to everyone. Call 800-272-3900.

"The Blank Paper Show," an exhibition of work by Aly Z, opens with an artist's reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display through Feb. 28. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3464.

Family Pizza and Bingo Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Registration is $5 and includes a pizza dinner. Sign up at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Cultural and Special Events" header. Call 505-599-1184.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Mike James and Mike Simpson. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

Fate's Highway performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Brandon Saiz performs at 10 p.m. Feb. 7-8 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-599-1380.

The O Shi Hearts Valentine's Arts and Crafts Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1524.

Broadway for Brunch takes place at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Piedra Vista High School commons, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. The Caliente Community Chorus will perform Broadway tunes while serving a delicious meal. Tickets are $15. Call 505-419-8295.

A homeowners application meeting for Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The application process and partnering process for qualifying for a Habitat home will be explained. Visit tresrioshabitat.com.new-homes.html.

The No Limits Monster Trucks rally will take place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children. Adult tickets are $30 at the gate. Call 505-324-5561.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

Julie and the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

"She Rocks," a revue by Tara Vaughan featuring the songs of such iconic artists as Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin and others, will be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and students, $18 for those 18 to 13 and $12 for children 12 and younger at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Western and line dancing lessons will be offered at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1200.

One Night in Memphis, a tribute to the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Adult tickets are $28, and tickets for students, seniors and military personnel are $24. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $20. Call 505-599-1148.

The Hummingbird (Memory) Café will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center Annex, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event is designed to serve as a relaxing gathering for people with memory loss or dementia and their care partners. Admission is free. Call 505-787-6322.

The San Juan County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Aztec Senior and Community Center, 101 S. Park Ave. The guest speaker will be Connie Nordstrom, who will discuss and sign copies of her book "Frank B. Nordstrom, 20th Century Pioneer: Pediatrician and Canyon Guide." Admission is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be served.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

