Buy Photo

Puddles of water are pictured near a trench dug by workers from AUI Inc. on Feb. 3, 2020, on East Main Street in downtown Farmington. A corporation stop, or valve, was pulled out while workers were digging the trench, causing a leak, but a city spokeswoman said the damage was repaired in approximately an hour, and downtown business owners suffered no interruptions in service. The work is part of the Complete Streets project, which is providing a facelift for the district. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)