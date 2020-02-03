CLOSE

Aztec residents to vote on Sunday alcohol sales

FARMINGTON — Early voting for three municipal elections starts Feb. 4 and continues through Feb. 29.

Aztec, Bloomfield and Kirtland are electing new leaders. Absentee ballots can also be mailed to the city or town clerk’s office through Feb. 28. The election is March 3.

Voters can cast ballots early at the city or town clerks’ offices located at:

Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

Kirtland Town Hall, 47 Road 6500

Aztec has the most contested races as well as a ballot question. The two city commission seats that are up for election this year both have contested races.

Incumbent Commissioner Austin Randall faces two opponents: Mary Ellan LaRue Hunter and David Porter.

The other seat on the City Commission does not have an incumbent. Jessica Polatty is running against Michael Padilla. Meanwhile, Judge Carlton Gray is running unopposed for another term as municipal judge.

The Aztec Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Aztec Senior-Community Center. Community members can submit questions to ask the candidates by emailing director@aztecchamber.com.

Voters will also decide if restaurants in Aztec should be able to sell alcohol on Sundays. Currently stores like Safeway can sell alcohol, but restaurants like Rubia’s cannot. 550 Brewing can serve alcohol because it is considered a small brewer, which exempts it from the law that currently prohibits Sunday alcohol sales at Aztec restaurants.

Kirtland has two uncontested races. Current town board member Tom Wethington is running unopposed for mayor following Mayor Mark Duncan’s decision not to seek reelection. Meanwhile, Alex Uhl is running for one of the two open seats on the town board.

David Aguirre, George Walter and Tony Herrera are running for two seats on the Bloomfield City Council. The two who get the most votes will serve as city councilors.

Farmington has chosen to have its municipal election in November, coinciding with the general election.

