FARMINGTON — A memorandum of understanding between Enchant Energy and Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC has been signed that will define how the two parties enter into a coal supply agreement as part of the effort to add a planned carbon-capture component to the San Juan Generating Station.

The MOU was announced Jan. 30 by officials at Enchant Energy and the City of Farmington. The two entities are partnering to acquire a 95 percent ownership stake in the power plant when all the other current owners, aside from the City of Farmington, exit the plant in 2022.

The current majority owner is the Public Service Company of New Mexico, which has announced plans to abandon the plant in two years.

PHOTOS: San Juan Generating Station through the decades
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station.
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed.
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed. The Daily Times file photo
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station.
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions.
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions. The Daily Times file photo
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995.
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions. The Daily Times file photo
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station.
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow.
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    In an effort to keep the plant operating, Enchant is working on a plan to capture and sequester at least 90 percent of the post-combustion carbon dioxide it produces. Enchant and Farmington officials hope to be able to produce low emissions and affordable power while keeping the plant open past its planned closing date in 2022, avoiding the potential loss of hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for the region.

    In a statement, Peter Mandelstam, chief operating officer at Enchant, hailed the signing of the agreement that was announced Jan. 30.

    "Westmoreland's coal mine adjacent to SJGS has coal reserves sufficiently advanced through environmental, regulatory and permitting approvals to enable the mining and supply of coal to Enchant Energy required for the project," he stated in the press release. "We look forward to working on the details of a mutually beneficial CSA."

    Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said in a statement the signing of the MOU represents a step toward securing a long-term coal supply for the plant.

    "Enchant Energy continues to make progress on the key strategic issues necessary to add carbon capture technology to SJGS and keep the plant operating, thus saving 1,600 direct and indirect jobs, preserving tax revenues that support education, and making it the nation's cleanest-burning coal-fired facility," he said.

