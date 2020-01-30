CLOSE

San Juan River: Stream flow Monday morning was 491 cubic feet per seconds. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size 24 and 26 midge nymph patterns, egg patterns, small olive bunny leech streamers and size 24 grey adult midge dry fly patterns. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using flies, PowerBait and salmon eggs. Water clarity was about 18-inches of visibility.

Albuquerque Area Drains: Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs.

Bluewater Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait and Woolly Buggers. Winter trout stocking plan is to stock 6,000 catchable size rainbow trout per month from November through March.

Chama River: Monday morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiu were 102 cfs and 76.7 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using small spinners and midge flies. We had no reports from below Abiquiu Lake. Anglers should expect seasonal closures on the Rio Chama below Abiquiu Dam until March as a fish habitat improvement project is currently underway. For access information, call the Department Information Center at 1-888-248-6866 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Abiquiu Project Office at 505-685-4371.

Fenton Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing with the ice reported at 13-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using Kastmaster lures, yellow fly jigs, pink jigs, and glow ice jigs tipped with wax worms. When the lake opens to ice fishing, remember that only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five fish limit.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez River near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 19.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good below Battleship Rock using worms, tan baetis nymph flies and green mop flies.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using garlic scented PowerBait, corn, Berkley Honey Worms and homemade dough bait.

Eagle Nest Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing. Fishing for trout was good using spoons and PowerBait. Fishing for perch was good using small jigs tipped with worms.

Lake Maloya: The lake is open to ice fishing with ice reported at 13-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using PowerBait, glow ice jigs tipped with salmon eggs and dough bait.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery Monday morning was 47.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and bead head nymph flies.

Ute Lake: Fishing for all species is very slow. The surface water temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait and corn.

Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was fair to good using nightcrawlers.

Quemado Lake: Ice fishing for trout was good using PowerBait.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was good using garlic green PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and worms.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using corn, blue PowerBait, white PowerBait and marshmallows.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was good using garlic PowerBait.

Bottomless Lakes: Fishing for trout was very good using salmon eggs and PowerBait.

Ruidoso River: Stream flow Monday morning at Hollywood was 7.63 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using red and black zebra midge flies.

13,780 triploid rainbows were released in Navajo Lake on Jan. 22 and 14,535 were released each day on Jan. 23 and 24.

