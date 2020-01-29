CLOSE

Breezin' takes the stage Jan. 31 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The inaugural Works of Heart Volunteer Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 9000 rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Visitors will be able to explore volunteer opportunities with various community organizations. Visit fmtn.org/volunteers.

Jolt Our Future, a public event designed to focus on such issues as outdoor recreation, broadband access, the film industry and retirement living, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session for public engagement. Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP at joltourfuture.eventbrite.com or call 505-599-1285.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with the program "Navajo Skies." Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted once the programs have begun. Weather permitting, a free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow the second show in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Stone Country performs at 10 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call (505) 960-7000.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

The Daddy Daughter Ball takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event is sold out. Call 505-566-2480.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

Artrageous, an interactive art and music experience, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $8 and $8. Call 505-599-1148.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night returns at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 to the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Bring a team of three to four people or come by yourself and join a team. Prizes will be awarded. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/01/29/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-farmington-area/4600905002/