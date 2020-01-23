CLOSE

San Juan River: The river was flowing at 491 cubic feet per second Jan. 20. Dry fly fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using small midge and midge cluster patterns. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using red midge larva patterns, pupa patterns and egg patterns. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using flies and salmon eggs. Water clarity was about one-foot visibility.

Chama River: Rio Rancho resident Emilee Kupper and her 8-week-old son caught an 18-inch brown trout on Jan. 18 below El Vado lake using a Joe’s Flies pink shrimp lure. Dolores, Colorado, resident Glenn May caught and released a 20-inch brown trout on Jan. 19 below El Vado Lake in the quality section using a midge fly. The river was flowing at 102 cubic feet per second on Jan. 20 below El Vado and 74.4 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Fishing for brown trout below El Vado Lake was good using Joe’s Flies spinners and midge flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiu Lake was good using PowerBait. Anglers should expect seasonal closures on the Rio Chama below Abiquiu Dam until March as a fish habitat improvement project is currently underway. For access information, call the Department Information Center at 1-888-248-6866 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Abiquiu Project Office at 505-685-4371.

Fenton Lake: Father and son team Greg and Prescott Scargall, of Santa Fe, got their New Mexico Trout Challenge off to a great start by catching 17-inch and 16.5-inch Rio Grande cutthroat trout on Jan. 19 while ice fishing using a pink ice fishing jig. Albuquerque residents Matthew Medina and Shaun Jaramillo caught a 20.5-inch rainbow trout and a 15-inch cutthroat trout the following day using glow ice jigs tipped with wax worms at the bottom in eight-feet of water. Riyan Schmaltz, age 11, caught his first cutthroat trout on Jan. 20 using a gold Thomas Colorado spoon. Fenton Lake is now open for ice fishing and the ice is reported at 13-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using pink jigs, glow ice jigs tipped with wax worms and gold spoons. Only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five fish limit.

Bluewater Lake: Fishing for trout was fair. The winter trout stocking plan is to stock 6,000 catchable size rainbow trout per month from November through March.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez River was 16.1 cubic feet per second on Jan. 20 near the town of Jemez. Fishing for trout was good below Battleship Rock using worms, salmon eggs and Copper John flies.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was fair using garlic scented PowerBait.

Eagle Nest Lake: The lake is open for ice fishing. Fishing for trout and perch was good using bright-colored PowerBait.

Lake Alice: The lake is open for ice fishing with ice reported at 10-inches thick.

Lake Maloya: The lake is open to ice fishing with ice reported at 13-inches thick. Fishing for trout was good using PowerBait, glow ice jigs tipped with salmon eggs and dough bait.

Quemado Lake: Ice fishing for trout was good using PowerBait.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery Monday morning was 51.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and bead head nymph flies.

Springer Lake: One angler reported fishing for trout as very slow.

Storrie Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was good using garlic green PowerBait, live worms and corn.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallow balls.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

