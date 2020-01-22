CLOSE

New York Times sports columnist Michael Powell will sign copies of his book "Canyon Dreams" Jan. 27 at the Farmington Public Library. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

"Communications and Behaviors," a free presentation offered by the New Mexico Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, is planned for 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 800-272-3900.

Burn Cycle performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

Family Fun Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes games, party food and door prizes. Registration is $5 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under "Cultural & Special Events." Call 505-599-1184.

Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-325-8176.

The Jake Gill Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Stateline performs at 10 p.m. Jan. 24-25 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Cover is $10. Call 505-960-7000.

Julie and the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

A Stars and Stories moonlight walk is planned for 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants should dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 with a screening of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

Trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-324-2197.

Rob Webster performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-278-8568.

Kirk James performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

A book signing for New York Times sports columnist Michael Powell, author of the new book "Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation," will take place at 3 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2201.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free. Call 505-320-5084 or visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com.

