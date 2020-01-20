CLOSE
FARMINGTON — More than 200 volunteers crowded into First Presbyterian Church in Farmington for a short, non-denominational service on Jan. 20 prior to dispersing to complete various projects around the community.

"The reason we're here today is because we're a community and Farmington is a community that cares," said Mayor Nate Duckett during the service.

The volunteers participated in approximately 20 projects ranging from cleaning up weeds and building shelves to writing letters to servicemen and women and sorting through donations at the RiverStone Church Overflow Free Store.

The Four Corners Blue Star Mothers oversaw the letter writing campaign at the Presbyterian church. Chapter President Kerry Rivera said her daughter, who is enlisted in the Marines loves to get the letters and pictures from children. 

"It brings in a little piece of home," she said.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Hundreds of volunteers participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Steven Paul, 7, rakes leaves, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Childhaven in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Genevieve Paul, 14, and Juliette Paul, 11, remove a bush, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from the Childhaven grounds during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Joan Symonds, Judy Roy and Janet Burns work to assemble a shelf, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at New Beginnings in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Steve Ellison places a tumbleweed in a trash can, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Childhaven in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Liz Stanard assembles a shelf, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at New Beginnings in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Peggy Jones and Kaylin McLiverty make a dog toy, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Hazel Paul, Noah Paul and Eliza Paul rake leaves, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Childhaven in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Eddie Felder, the pastor of Summit Church, works to put fence posts in the ground while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at New Beginnings in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Claire McDaniel, 13, and Kate McDaniel, 15, make toys for dogs, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Brynlee Hancock, 13, pulls weeds while volunteering, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Childhaven in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fran Mayfield prepares food, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at First Presbyterianism Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A crowd of volunteers gather, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service at First Presbyterian Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Volunteers put together notes and bags for children in foster care, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at First Presbyterianism Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Louise Tso sorts through clothing donations, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at RiverStone Church Overflow Free Store in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Steven Paul, 7, rakes leaves, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while volunteering during the Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Childhaven in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Yalena Sandu shows a picture she is coloring for a member of the armed forces, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at First Presbyterianism Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Karen Morrison puts a pair of pants on a hanger, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project at RiverStone Church's Overflow Free Store in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Volunteers sing "We Shall Overcome" prior to starting their projects, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at First Presbyterianism Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Marie Nickoli and Gwen Tedrow write letters to servicemen and women, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at First Presbyterianism Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Yalena Sandu looks up from coloring a picture for a member of the armed forces, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at First Presbyterianism Church in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
