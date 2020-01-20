CLOSE

FARMINGTON — More than 200 volunteers crowded into First Presbyterian Church in Farmington for a short, non-denominational service on Jan. 20 prior to dispersing to complete various projects around the community.

"The reason we're here today is because we're a community and Farmington is a community that cares," said Mayor Nate Duckett during the service.

The volunteers participated in approximately 20 projects ranging from cleaning up weeds and building shelves to writing letters to servicemen and women and sorting through donations at the RiverStone Church Overflow Free Store.

The Four Corners Blue Star Mothers oversaw the letter writing campaign at the Presbyterian church. Chapter President Kerry Rivera said her daughter, who is enlisted in the Marines loves to get the letters and pictures from children.

"It brings in a little piece of home," she said.

