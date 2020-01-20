Volunteers donate their time to help the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FARMINGTON — More than 200 volunteers crowded into First Presbyterian Church in Farmington for a short, non-denominational service on Jan. 20 prior to dispersing to complete various projects around the community.
"The reason we're here today is because we're a community and Farmington is a community that cares," said Mayor Nate Duckett during the service.
The volunteers participated in approximately 20 projects ranging from cleaning up weeds and building shelves to writing letters to servicemen and women and sorting through donations at the RiverStone Church Overflow Free Store.
The Four Corners Blue Star Mothers oversaw the letter writing campaign at the Presbyterian church. Chapter President Kerry Rivera said her daughter, who is enlisted in the Marines loves to get the letters and pictures from children.
"It brings in a little piece of home," she said.
Read more Farmington news:
- Arrest made in October wrong-way crash in Rio Rancho that killed a Farmington man
- Complaints from business owners surface as Complete Streets work progresses
- Should a church be located in downtown Aztec? City Commission says no
Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments