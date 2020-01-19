CLOSE

Buy Photo Navajo Lake is pictured, April 18, 2019, in the community of Navajo Dam. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to release 5,000 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir this summer. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Members of the public can learn about Navajo Lake operations and hydrology, current soil and snowpack conditions, hydrologic forecasts, reservoir maintenance and planned operations during a meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington Street.

The Navajo Unit Coordination Meeting, hosted by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, will also included discussion of the San Juan River recovery program.

The Bureau of Reclamation hosts coordination meetings three times each year to gather public input and to coordinate future activities.

Rental kayaks are stacked, Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Navajo Lake Marina at Navajo Dam. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Farmington City Council to discuss CTED fund

The Farmington City Council will discuss a strategic plan for the city’s Community Transformation and Economic Development fund.

This fund was created in 2018 when the City Council approved increasing gross receipts tax. It has been used to develop trails, acquire property and contract feasibility studies for projects like an aerial adventure park at Lake Farmington.

The City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

The meeting will be livestreamed at fmtn.org.

Other meetings

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will kick off its hearings about replacing the power Public Service Company of New Mexico currently receives from the San Juan Generating Station. The public comment section is Jan. 21 followed by an evidentiary hearing the following days. This hearing will be in Santa Fe.

The New Mexico 2020 legislative session begins Jan. 21 in Santa Fe. The session will last 30 days and meetings can be viewed online at nmlegis.gov.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will have a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Kirtland Board Room in Kirtland.

The Diné Uranium Remediation Advisory Commission will meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the Shiprock Chapter house in Shiprock.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

