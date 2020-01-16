CLOSE

Chama River: Española-resident Thomas Vigil caught and released a 21-inch rainbow trout on Jan. 7 using a small jerk bait below Abiquiu Dam. The river was flowing at 102 cubic feet per second on Jan. 13 downstream of El Vado and 76.7 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Fishing for brown trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawlers and flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiu Lake was good using small jerk baits. Anglers should expect seasonal closures on the Rio Chama below Abiquiu Dam until March as a fish habitat improvement project is currently underway. For access information, call the Department Information Center at 1-888-248-6866 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Abiquiu Project Office at 505-685-4371.

Bluewater Lake: Fishing for trout was fair. The winter trout stocking plan is to stock 6,000 catchable-size rainbow trout per month from November through March.

Jemez Waters: The Jemez River was flowing at 19.8 cubic feet per second on Jan. 13 near the town of Jemez. Fishing for trout was good above and below Jemez Springs using worms, salmon eggs and Copper John flies.

San Juan River: The river was flowing at 462 cubic feet per second on Jan. 13. Dry fly fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using small midge and midge cluster patterns. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using red midge larva patterns, pupa patterns and egg patterns. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using flies and salmon eggs. Water clarity was about one-foot visibility.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using garlic-scented PowerBait, white PowerBait worms and homemade dough bait.

Eagle Nest Lake: Open for ice fishing. Fishing for trout was good using bright colored PowerBait.

Rio Grande: Stream flow was 435 cubic feet per second Jan. 13 at the Taos Junction Bridge. Fishing upstream from Pilar was fair to good using PowerBait.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was good using salmon peach PowerBait and corn.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was very good using salmon peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallow balls.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was good using corn and salmon eggs.

Berrendo Creek: Fishing for rainbow trout was fair to good using small spinners.

More than 250 triploid rainbow trout were released Jan. 6 into the Animas River and nearly 100 were released into Aztec Pond #1.

Nearly 1,100 triploid rainbow trout were released Jan. 6 into Lake Farmington.

More than 17,500 triploid rainbow trout were released on Jan. 8 into Navajo Lake and another 13,923 were released the following day. A total of 31,443 trout were released into the reservoir on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

The fishing report is published twice a week by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

