CLOSE

The Flagstaff, Ariz., acoustic duo Slow Turbo performs Jan. 18 at 550 Brewing in Aztec. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

An open mic night led by Chris Chavez will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at 305B W. Main St. in downtown Farmington above the Nizhoni Trading Co. No cover.

Keshjeé, the Navajo shoe game, will be played at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1524.

The San Juan Symphony performs "Peter & the Wolf" at 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for adults, with children 14 and younger admitted free. Call 505-566-3430.

José performs at 5 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Chile Pod, 121 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. No cover. Call 505-258-4585.

An open mic night led by Adam Montoya will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Hardback Coffee Café at EntertainMart, 3020 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8760.

Slow Turbo performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Breezin' performs at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1200.

Tylor Brandon performs at 10 p.m. Jan. 17-18 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

"Heroine's Song," a cabaret-style show featuring Broadway performers Anne Runolfsson and Tess Adams, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $20 and $28. Call 505-599-1148.

The Four Corners Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 beginning at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Volunteers will meet for breakfast before fanning out across the city to work on service projects. For more information, call 505-327-5231.

A blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Farmers Insurance office at 6475 E. Main St. in Farmington. Call 505-327-7600.

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

A community osteoarthritis presentation will be offered at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., as part of the Relax and Thrive Health Series. Admission is free. Light appetizers will be served at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-609-6078 or visit sanjuanregional.com/osteoarthritis.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/01/15/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-farmington-area/4471560002/