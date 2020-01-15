Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Tickets go on sale for Chevel Shepherd concert June 19 at Civic Center
A full auditorium greeted Farmington's Chevel Shepherd as she took the stage to perform country classics in a free concert to thank her fans. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
The band After Midnight opened the Chevel Shepherd concert Saturday in the Farmington Civic Center's auditorium.
John R. Moses/The Daily Times
"The Voice" winner Chevel Shepherd of Farmington finishes a song during a free concert she hosted for her hometown fans Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in the Farmington Civic Center auditoium. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
"The Voice" winner Chevel Shepherd of Farmington finishes a song during a free concert she hosted for her hometown fans Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in the Farmington Civic Center auditoium.
John R. Moses/The Daily Times
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
FARMINGTON — With her debut recording scheduled to be released soon, hometown hero Chevel Shepherd has scheduled a June 19 concert at the Farmington Civic Center.
Tickets for the performance are on sale for $20 and $28. They can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows, by phone at 505-599-1148 or at the Civic Center box office at 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington.
In October, she opened for the pop-rock band Maroon 5 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. And in November, she was featured at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada, singing "Be Cowboy" with Eddie Montgomery.
Shepherd also has a June 5 concert planned at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque. Tickets for that performance also are on sale.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments