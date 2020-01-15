CLOSE

FARMINGTON — With her debut recording scheduled to be released soon, hometown hero Chevel Shepherd has scheduled a June 19 concert at the Farmington Civic Center.

Tickets for the performance are on sale for $20 and $28. They can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows, by phone at 505-599-1148 or at the Civic Center box office at 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington.

The 17-year-old Shepherd, who vaulted to fame in December 2018 by winning the 15th season of NBC-TV's "The Voice," is recording her debut EP, according to a press release from the City of Farmington.

Over the past year, she has performed a number of concerts around the country, including one in January 2019 at the Civic Center. She also performed at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's inauguration, the New Mexico Bowl and the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: Jessie James Decker, Chevel Shepherd and more

"The Voice" winner Chevel Shepherd is planning a concert at the Farmington Civic Center in June. (Photo: Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC)

In October, she opened for the pop-rock band Maroon 5 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. And in November, she was featured at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada, singing "Be Cowboy" with Eddie Montgomery.

Shepherd also has a June 5 concert planned at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque. Tickets for that performance also are on sale.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/01/15/chevel-shepherd-plans-farmington-concert-june-19-civic-center/4479038002/