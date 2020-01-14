CLOSE

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Jan. 12 along U.S. Highway 64 in the Waterflow area east of Shiprock.

Delbert Atcitty Jr., 38, died from injuries sustained when a pickup truck struck him around 5:50 p.m., on Jan. 12, according to a New Mexico State Police press release.

A 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 64 near Mile Marker 3 when it struck Atcitty while the man was walking in the right lane of the roadway.

Atcitty was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

The press release does not say why Atcitty was walking in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was not identified by police, who stated the driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol and was not facing charges as of Jan. 13.

