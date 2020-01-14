CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has announced its site was hacked and has been non-operational since Jan. 9.

According to the press release, both the network internet and the intranet system at the PRC were impacted by the hack and are currently being operated in safe mode. The PRC anticipates it will be fixed within 10 days. Meanwhile, IT engineers and technicians are working to restore the system.

This means people trying to file documents electronically with the PRC records section will not be able to upload the documents. Instead, the PRC said in a press release issued Jan. 14, these documents should be hand delivered to the third floor of the PERA building located at 1120 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe or mailed to P.O. Box 1269, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1269.

PRC Chief of Staff Jason Montoya stated in the press release that the network should function properly after a third-party contractor conducts a risk assessment, as required by the New Mexico Department of Information and Technology.

