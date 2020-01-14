CLOSE

BLOOMFIELD — The City of Bloomfield hopes to get state funding to assist with two major projects.

These projects include a bridge replacement and a new plant to process wastewater. Both projects have been on the city's list of priorities for years.

Bloomfield hopes to receive capital outlay funding for these two projects. It is asking for $1.5 million for the new water reclamation facility — or wastewater treatment plant. This would be in addition to funding the city received from received from the New Mexico Environment Department's clean water revolving loan fund.

Bloomfield has already received $11 million of funding from the environment department for the project. This funding included a low-interest loan of $7.65 million as well as a grant of $3.35 million.

The City of Bloomfield will have a public information meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 to present a summary of the preliminary engineering report, final design and environmental information document. The environmental information document was released on the city's website in December.

In addition to funding for the water reclamation facility, the city plans to ask for $2.5 million for phase two of its project replacing a bridge on East Blanco Boulevard.

The city is replacing the bridge on East Blanco Boulevard, which crosses an arroyo.

