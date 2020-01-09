CLOSE

Texas Hole is a popular fishing destination on the San Juan River.

San Juan River: Audrey Kim of Los Angeles caught a 21-inch brown trout on Jan. 1 in the bait waters section of the river using a Yongwing fly. The bait waters section is located west of Caddis Corner downstream of the quality waters. The San Juan River was flowing at 462 cubic feet per second on Jan. 6. Dry fly fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using small midge and midge cluster patterns. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using red midge larva patterns, pupa patterns and egg patterns. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using flies and salmon eggs.

A portion of the San Juan River known as the quality waters is pictured Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Navajo Lake State Park

Chama River: The Chama River was flowing at 108 cubic feet per second on Jan. 6 below El Vado and 76.6 cubic feet per second downstream of Abiquiu. Fishing for brown trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawlers and flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiu Lake was good using light tippet with small bead head nymph flies. Anglers should expect closures on the Rio Chama below Abiquiu Dam until March as a fish habitat improvement project is currently underway. For access information call the Department’s information center at 1-888-248-6866 or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Abiquiu Project Office at 505-685-4371.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was good using garlic scented PowerBait, white PowerBait worms and homemade dough bait.

Rio Grande: The Rio Grande was flowing at 465 cubic feet per second on Jan. 6 at the Taos Junction Bridge. Fishing upstream from Pilar was fair to good using PowerBait.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was fair using salmon peach PowerBait and green PowerBait.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was good using green garlic PowerBait and Rooster Tail spinners.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair using salmon peach PowerBait, blue raspberry PowerBait and marshmallow balls.

Berrendo Creek: Fishing for rainbow trout was fair to good using small spinners.

Bottomless Lakes: Fishing for trout was good using small gold Mepps spinners, Rooster Tails and spoons.

Jal Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good using nymph flies below a bobber.

Santa Rosa Lake: Fishing for walleye was fair using jigging spoons. Andres Alvarado of Santa Fe caught two big walleye over 21-inches on Jan. 5 using jigging spoons.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

