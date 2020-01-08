CLOSE

The Peking Acrobats perform Jan. 14 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

State Sen. Steve Neville will deliver a presentation on "Into Dante's Inferno: How to Spend a Few Billion Dollars in 30 Days or Less" at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at Pinon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington, during the Four Corners Federated Republican Women meeting. Lunch is $13.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 with a screening of the 1994 gothic horror film "Interview with the Vampire," based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. A discussion of the film and book will follow, and visitors are encouraged to bring a takeout dinner. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features the music of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band with a multimedia light and laser show. Tickets are $24 and $28. Call 505-599-1148.

An opening reception for "Diversity in Art: Keeping Art Fun," an exhibition by Timithy Gordon, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the art gallery in the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display through Jan. 31. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3464.

A grand reopening reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, 301 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Weavings from the Culpepper Collection will be featured, and light refreshments will be served. Admission is free. Call 505-278-8225.

A poetry open mic session will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Feat of Clay gallery, 107 S. Main Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-4335.

Kirk James performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-325-8176.

Matt Rupnow performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover. Call 505-793-2551.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10-11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1200.

Stateline performs at 10 p.m. Jan. 10-11 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Cover is $10. Call 505-960-7000.

"Earth from Space," an exhibition of large-format, color reproductions of images captured by satellites circling the globe, opens at 8 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The show remains on display through March 28. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-599-1380.

A Moonlight Walk takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 from the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A 2-mile stroll along woodland trails and the Animas River will feature glimpses of nocturnal animals. Participation is free, and walkers should dress for the weather. Call 505-599-1422.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night returns at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants are urged to bring a team of three to four people or join a team. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

The Peking Acrobats will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $18 for teens 18 and younger, and $12 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or by calling 505-566-3430.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free. Visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/01/08/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-farmington-area/2837625001/