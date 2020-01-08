CLOSE

FARMINGTON — After serving two terms on the Kirtland Board of Trustees, Tom Wethington will likely serve as the town's mayor following the March election.

Wethington has served on the board of trustees since the town's incorporation. The current mayor, Mark Duncan, has chosen not to seek re-election, leaving Wethington unopposed in the race.

Candidates had to file paperwork on Jan. 7 to get on the March 3 ballot.

Wethington’s entrance into the mayor’s race and Pete Emery 's decision not to seek re-election means there will be no incumbents running for the town’s board of trustees.

Alex Uhl filed to fill one of those seats, which will be vacant following the March 3 election.

City commissioner faces 2 challengers

Aztec is the only local municipality participating in the March election that has incumbent candidates. City Commissioner Austin Randall is seeking re-election, as is Municipal Judge Carlton Gray. Gray will be running unopposed, however Randall has two challengers.

Mary Ellan LaRue-Hunter and David Porter are running against Randall.

Former Mayor Michael Padilla filed paperwork to take Commissioner Sherri Sipe's seat on the commission. Sipe is not seeking re-election. Like Randall , Padilla faces two opponents in the race: Steven Michael and Jessica Polatty .

3 file for 2 seats on Bloomfield City Council

Bloomfield’s City Council races have no incumbents.

David Aguirre, George Walter and Tony Herrera have filed for the two open positions. The two candidates who receive the most votes will serve four-year terms on the City Council.

