Election 2020: Tom Wethington is only candidate for Kirtland mayor; Aztec, Bloomfield races set
FARMINGTON — After serving two terms on the Kirtland Board of Trustees,
Wethington has served on the board of trustees since the town's incorporation. The current mayor, Mark Duncan, has chosen not to seek re-election, leaving Wethington unopposed in the race.
Candidates had to file paperwork on Jan. 7 to get on the March 3 ballot.
Wethington’s entrance into the mayor’s race and
Alex
City commissioner faces 2 challengers
Aztec is the only local municipality
Mary Ellan LaRue-Hunter and David Porter are running against Randall.
Former Mayor Michael Padilla filed paperwork to take Commissioner Sherri Sipe's seat on the commission. Sipe is not seeking re-election.
3 file for 2 seats on Bloomfield City Council
Bloomfield’s City Council races have no incumbents.
David Aguirre, George Walter and Tony Herrera have filed for the two open positions. The two candidates who receive the most votes will serve four-year terms on the City Council.
