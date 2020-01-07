CLOSE
FARMINGTON — The group of mine workers, dressed in gray shirts with yellow or orange reflective stripes, stood out in the crowd gathered at San Juan College for the Public Regulation Commission's hearing about the San Juan Generating Station.

These workers asked the PRC to accept Public Service Company of New Mexico's application to abandon — or cease operating — the San Juan Generating Station and allow Enchant Energy to take over operations and retrofit the plant with carbon capture technology.

The PRC visited San Juan College on Jan. 6 to hear comments from the community that will see the most impacts if San Juan Generating Station closes in 2022.

"This is my home and I don't really want to move," said Nick Miller. "I want to continue working at San Juan Mine. I want San Juan Generating Station to stay open and continue producing power using this carbon capture technology."

He said he supports PNM ending its operations at the power plant and allowing Enchant Energy to take over the facility.

Melissa Armenta, who works in material management at San Juan Mine, said in 2019 the San Juan Mine spent $22.1 million in New Mexico, including $5 million in Albuquerque and $4.1 million in Bloomfield. 

"You're going to hear from several coal miners today," said coal miner Steve Kennedy to kick off the hearing. "You might be surprised to hear that we are not against clean or renewable energy. We want to protect the environment as much as the next person. The PRC has a decision to make with regard to PNM's plan to abandon the San Juan Generating Station. We support PNM leaving the plant. We believe the continued operation of the plant under the management of Enchant Energy is needed as a bridge or interim supply of affordable electricity while the state develops resources needed for a clean energy portfolio."

Geneva Griego, a PNM employee who works at the San Juan Generating Station, fought back tears as she spoke toward the end of the meeting.

"I support Enchant Energy installing carbon sequestration technology because I'm excited to be a part of an advancing technology that can help not only our coal miners, our power plant workers, but also our gas and oil industry," she said. "This will help them reduce fracking, to be able to have better producing wells by utilizing the CO2 that will come from this project."

Navajo: Time to transition away from coal

San Juan Generating Station burns coal to produce electricity used throu...
Two of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station have already closed as part of an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cut emissions at the power plant.
Two of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station have already closed as part of an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cut emissions at the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
An employee watches screens inside the control room to ensure operations run smoothly at the San Juan Generating Station.
An employee watches screens inside the control room to ensure operations run smoothly at the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
This coal silo, which serves unit 1 of the San Juan Generating Station, was rebuilt in 2018 after it collapsed and the coal dust caused an explosion that damaged some equipment.
This coal silo, which serves unit 1 of the San Juan Generating Station, was rebuilt in 2018 after it collapsed and the coal dust caused an explosion that damaged some equipment. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
San Juan Mine as well as coal stock piles can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow.
San Juan Mine as well as coal stock piles can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A generator for one of the units is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station.
A generator for one of the units is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
These pulverizers once crushed coal for unit 3 at the San Juan Generating Station. They have since been shut down along with the unit.
These pulverizers once crushed coal for unit 3 at the San Juan Generating Station. They have since been shut down along with the unit. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A sign is seen on an outside wall of the San Juan Generating Station.
A sign is seen on an outside wall of the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Shiprock pinnacle can be seen, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station. Meanwhile, transmission lines transport electricity away from the power plant.
The Shiprock pinnacle can be seen, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station. Meanwhile, transmission lines transport electricity away from the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Coal is delivered from the San Juan Mine to the San Juan Generating Station through a coal supply contract that ends on June 30, 2022.
Coal is delivered from the San Juan Mine to the San Juan Generating Station through a coal supply contract that ends on June 30, 2022. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Bottom ash from burning coal is piled, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow.
Bottom ash from burning coal is piled, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A feeder is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station. Plant Director Omni Warner described the feeder as the gas pedal for the power plant.
A feeder is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station. Plant Director Omni Warner described the feeder as the gas pedal for the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Water vapor and carbon dioxide are the main things that come out of the units at the San Juan Generating Station following multiple environmental upgrades over the years.
Water vapor and carbon dioxide are the main things that come out of the units at the San Juan Generating Station following multiple environmental upgrades over the years. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
These blue boxes house the generator, which, is seen in the foreground, and the turbines, which can be seen in the background.
These blue boxes house the generator, which, is seen in the foreground, and the turbines, which can be seen in the background. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A silo above a feeder holds coal that will later be burned, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station.
A silo above a feeder holds coal that will later be burned, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The San Juan Mine is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow. Unlike the nearby Navajo Mine, the San Juan Mine has been transformed into an underground mine after initially being a surface mine.
The San Juan Mine is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow. Unlike the nearby Navajo Mine, the San Juan Mine has been transformed into an underground mine after initially being a surface mine. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Steam rises from one of the units at the San Juan Generating Station.
Steam rises from one of the units at the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The floor beneath one of the feeders had to be replaced in 2018 when a coal silo collapsed.
The floor beneath one of the feeders had to be replaced in 2018 when a coal silo collapsed. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A baghouse captures fly ash, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station.
A baghouse captures fly ash, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Trucks from San Juan Mine take fly ash back to the mine and place it in pits that will later be reclaimed.
Trucks from San Juan Mine take fly ash back to the mine and place it in pits that will later be reclaimed. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The power plant burns coal to heat water. The steam turns turbines to generate power. Once the water can no longer be used in the power plant, it is placed in evaporation ponds like those seen in this picture taken, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station.
The power plant burns coal to heat water. The steam turns turbines to generate power. Once the water can no longer be used in the power plant, it is placed in evaporation ponds like those seen in this picture taken, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Steam comes from one of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station. The emissions from the power plant are monitored with equipment placed on each unit.
Steam comes from one of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station. The emissions from the power plant are monitored with equipment placed on each unit. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The switch yard at San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow. Electricity generated at the power plant is shipped to other places in New Mexico as well as Arizona and other southwest locations.
The switch yard at San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterflow. Electricity generated at the power plant is shipped to other places in New Mexico as well as Arizona and other southwest locations. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A transformer is pictured just outside the San Juan Generating Station. The transformer increases the voltage prior to transporting it away from the power plant.
A transformer is pictured just outside the San Juan Generating Station. The transformer increases the voltage prior to transporting it away from the power plant. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Transmission lines take power away from the San Juan Generating Station.
Transmission lines take power away from the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Four Corners Power Plant can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station.
Four Corners Power Plant can be seen from the San Juan Generating Station. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A sign outside the switch yard at the San Juan Generating Station provides a message for employees.
A sign outside the switch yard at the San Juan Generating Station provides a message for employees. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    But not everyone in the crowded room supported keeping the power plant open. 

    Activists from Navajo Nation, many of whom live near the power plant, spoke about the impact of mining and emissions on the plants, water, people and land. Some said they oppose applying the Energy Transition Act to the case and said PNM needs to pay for the damage the power plant has had on the environment and human health.

    Jathiel George said the Energy Transition Act should not be applied to the case.

    "You cannot trust the perpetrator to decide how they will atone for their actions," he said.

    Kim Smith said the possible closure of the power plant has been discussed since 2009. She said there are 20,000 members of Navajo Nation who live downstream or downwind from the power plant and are impacted by it.

    "You can't tell me that we're out of time if we have been in these types of discussions for the past 10 years," Smith said. "You can't say that you don't know what you're going to do. We have been at this stand hold for a very long time and we're smarter than this. We should know what we're going to do, how we are going to continue to prosper. As Diné people, as my comrades have mentioned, the Diné people are the ones that have to deal with the health impacts, with the soil impacts, with the air quality impacts."

    She referenced a survey a group of Diné activists did of community members living within or near the plant. This survey should be released in the upcoming weeks and, according to Council Delegate Daniel Tso, will be presented to a Navajo Nation Council committee. This survey found concerns about the power plant's impacts to human health and the environment.

    "We're smarter than this," she said. "We should know what we need to do, and that is to transition away from coal power because it is detrimental to not only our health but the health of the air, the health of the water and the health of the soil."

    Enchant Energy COO reacts to comments

    "Now as a resident of Farmington, I'm really moved by the comments of my new neighbors," said Enchant Energy Chief Operating Officer Peter Mandelstam during a break in the hearing. 

    Mandelstam has 30 years of experience in the electrical sector promoting renewable energy, including developing off-shore wind. Those 30 years of work have taken him to plenty of public hearings like the Jan. 6 hearing at San Juan College.

    "I've been saying to my partners in New York that this is much more than just a project for investment," he said. "There's a community that is really counting on us and I honor that and I accept that responsibility." 

    PNM: Energy Transition Act needed if carbon capture doesn't work

    PNM spokesman Raymond Sandoval sat near the back of the room during the hearing. He said he attended because PNM wants to make sure it listens to what the community has to say.

    "We've been open and honest for the last three years about the closure of the San Juan Generating Station," he said.

    Sandoval questioned if Enchant Energy's proposal is viable and said the Energy Transition Act is a safeguard for the community if the carbon capture retrofit does not come into fruition.

    The Energy Transition Act allows PNM to refinance its past investment into the power plant with low-interest bonds. Some of those bond proceeds would go to assist the impacted workers and community.

    However, it is unclear whether the new law applies to the case because the PRC had already opened a docket prior to the Energy Transition Act being introduced in the legislative session last year.

    An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station.
    An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed.
    A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed. The Daily Times file photo
    Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station.
    Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
    Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station.
    Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
    Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions.
    Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions. The Daily Times file photo
    Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station.
    Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
    Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995.
    Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions. The Daily Times file photo
    A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station.
    A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow.
    Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
    Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
    The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
      Sandoval did not completely dismiss Enchant Energy's proposal, but said PNM would like to see more details to know that it is viable, including information about investors and electricity customers.

      "We know that they have a buyer for the carbon, but we don't think anyone's seen a buyer for the power," he said.

      MORE: State, Navajo leaders petition for court order requiring PRC to apply new law

      While some have suggested PNM could enter into a power purchase agreement with Enchant Energy rather than building a new natural gas plant, Sandoval said PNM has publicly stated it will not buy power from Enchant Energy.

      Enchant Energy has said its base customer will be the carbon capture unit and Farmington Electric Utility System will continue to receive 47 megawatts of power from the San Juan Generating Station.

      In addition, Sandoval said he would like to see details about Enchant Energy's transmission plans. He said PNM owns the lines that currently transport power away from the San Juan Generating Station. Sandoval said the utility is intending to use those lines for replacement power.

      Enchant Energy has contracted a transmission study and the results should be released this spring.

      Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

